Application Security Software Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

Application security encompasses measures taken to improve the security of an application often by finding, fixing and preventing security vulnerabilities.

The Application Security Software Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Segmentation by application:

Web App

Mobile App

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Micro Focus

Veracode

Rogue Wave

CAST Software

IBM

Black Duck Software

Parasoft

Checkmarx

Akamai

NCC Group

WhiteHat Security

IDC

Secure Decisions

CA Technologies

Kiuwan

GrammaTech

Offensive Security

Intertrust

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Application Security Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Application Security Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Application Security Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Application Security Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Application Security Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Application Security Software Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Application Security Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Application Security Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 Premises-based

2.3 Application Security Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Application Security Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Chapter Three: Global Application Security Software by Players

3.1 Global Application Security Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Application Security Software Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Application Security Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Application Security Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: Application Security Software by Regions

4.1 Application Security Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Application Security Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Application Security Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Application Security Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Application Security Software Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Application Security Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Application Security Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Application Security Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

……Continued

