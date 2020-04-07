Application Security Market Trends, Business Intelligence With Contrast Security, Trustwave, Veracode, IBM, Qualys, WhiteHat Security, Checkmarx, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Acunetix, SiteLock, Cigital, Inc, Synopsys Inc, Rapid7, PRADEO, Acunetix, Contrast Security, Fasoo

Global application security market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.53 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 23.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 26.53% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing cyber-crimes and attacks is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Get Free Sample of Market Information: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-application-security-market

Application security is the added security measures to a data or software to prevent different range of threats like data breaches, cyber-crimes or service attacks. To prevent the unauthorized access antivirus programs, firewalls, encryption programs etc. are used. They are widely used by companies so that they can protect their sensitive data from getting stolen or hijacked. These are very important because many applications are available through various networks which increase the risk of security threats and breaches.

Market Drivers:

Increasing cyber-attacks is the major factor driving the market

Commendatory government regulations related to the application security ID is driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness among people about cybersecurity is restraining the growth of this market.

Ignorance of application security by various industries is restraining the market.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Application Security Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the application security market are VERACODE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Synopsys, Inc, IBM, WhiteHat Security, Qualys, Inc, Checkmarx Ltd., Acunetix, Rapid7, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., High-Tech Bridge SA, Contrast Security., SiteLock, Pradeo, Fasoo, Inc, Oracle, Micro Focus, Positive Technologies and Pradeo.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Comba Telecom System Holdings Ltd has successfully installed their distributed antenna system at Bangkok Metro Networks Ltd to create a wireless network experience for the passengers. It will have different services like DAS system design, drive test and benchmarking, maintenance, managed services, network data analytics, network optimization and training. The main aim is to meet the growing demand for IoT connectivity and to maintain the optimal network quality.

In January 2017, Synopsys, Inc. enhanced the security for mobile and web applications with the launch of their new 8.7 version of Coverity static analysis tool. This tool provide customer with enterprise-level security analysis and broad programming language support. They detect the defects and difficult security vulnerabilities in the software. The main is to improve the software security and quality.

Get TOC of Full Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-application-security-market

Global application security market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of application security market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Segmentation: Global Application Security Market

By Component Solutions

Web Application Security

Mobile Application Security Services

Professional Services

Consulting

Training and Education

Support Services

Managed Services

By Testing Type Static Application Security Testing Dynamic Application Security Testing Interactive Application Security Testing

By Deployment Type Cloud On-Premises

By Organization Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical Government and Defence Banking Financial Services, and Insurance IT and Telecom Healthcare Retail Education Other Verticals

By Geography North America

US

Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa



Want Full Report? Enquire Here: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-application-security-market



About Us

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. For Customization or Getting Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.



Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818

Mail: [email protected]

http://databridgemarketresearch.com