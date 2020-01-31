Application Programming Interface Management Market to Grow at 32.9% CAGR to 2023 | Growth Factors, Business Developments, Segmentation and Technologies

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the Global Application Programming Interface Management Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team. Application Programming Interface Management Market spread across 139 pages, profiling 21 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this research report.

The Global Application Programming Interface (API) Management Market is expected to grow from US$ 1.2 Billion in 2018 to US$ 5.1 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.9% during the forecast period. The API management market is driven by various factors, such as demand for API-led connectivity, and API management solution powered with API analytics to streamline various stages of API lifecycle.

“Retail and consumer goods segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

With time, many retail organizations have deployed a mix of technologies, computer systems, and disparate applications to cater to the growing demands of customers. Customer experience proves to be a very vital differentiating factor among a wide array of online shopping options. Online retailers risk losing out on their users, because of negative customer experience. Hence, retailers around the globe are formulating API strategies that not only help them reach customer in new ways, but also help them build internal APIs for streamlining business operations.

“Integration and implementation services segment to hold the highest market share during the forecast period”

Integration and implementation services provide ease to organization in deploying Application Programming Interface management solutions and accelerating digital transformation. These services ensure organizations that mission-critical applications would be integrated effortlessly with their internal and external systems and they would get the most out of investments made on API infrastructure. Connectivity between digital assets and maintaining security of these assets are of prime importance for any organization.

“APAC to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for Application Programming Interface management solution and services. Growing economies in countries, such as China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and India, provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the API management solution and services in the APAC region. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By company type : Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 46%, and Tier 3 – 14%

: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 46%, and Tier 3 – 14% By designation : C-level – 42%, Director-level – 35%, and Others – 23%

: C-level – 42%, Director-level – 35%, and Others – 23% By region: North America – 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC– 20%, MEA – 5%,andLatin America– 5%

Report Highlights:

To analyze the market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the Application Programming Interface management market

To forecast the market size of the 5 main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To define, describe, and forecast the Application Programming Interface management market by component (solutions and services), deployment type, organization size, industry, and region

by component (solutions and services), deployment type, organization size, industry, and region To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the Application Programming Interface management market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the API management market

To profile the key players in the Application Programming Interface management market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies in each microsegment

To analyze the competitive developments, such as agreements, partnerships, alliances, and acquisitions, in the market

Most Popular Companies in the Application Programming Interface Management Market include are IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Red Hat (US), Software AG (Germany), Axway (US), MuleSoft (US), Microsoft (US), SAP SE (Germany), AWS (US), CA Technologies, a Broadcom company (US), TIBCO (US), Kony (US), Rogue Wave Software (US), Sensedia (Brazil), Torry Harris Business Solutions (US), Tyk Technologies (England), WSO2 (US), Osaango (Finland), Dell Boomi (US), and Postman (US).