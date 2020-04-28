Application Processor Market Is Expected To Generate Huge Profits by 2018 – 2028

Application Processor Market: Introduction

An application processor is a system on chip processor which has been in the market to support applications in operating system environments. The application processor have components like memory controller, graphics processing unit, and multimedia decoding units for the mobile environments and similarly other components for other environments. Recently it has been observed that the mobile phones application processor combine both SoC and SiP technology where the main processor comprises of a array of functions from CPU, GPU, static RAM, and analog interface blocks.

Application Processor Market: Drivers and Challenges

There are many factors driving the market for application processor, from which one of the major factor is the high adoption of application processors in the industries like consumer electronics specifically in the wearable devices and also in other industries for its use in applications like automotive ADAS and the infotainment systems. This has been the major driver for the application processor market and has led to the strong growth of the market. Also, the increase in penetration of smartphones has also increased the sales of mobile application processors which is a part of application processor market. This has also been a driving factor for the application processor market and has led to the fast growth of the market.

Some of the restraint for application processor market have been related to the development of application processors in the market. There have been problems regarding the development of the application processor which needs skilled personals for its development. This has been a restraining factor for the application processor market as the processors take time to reach the end user which slows down the process cycle of the application process market leading to slow growth.

Application Processor Market: Segmentation

The application processor market can be segmented into various segments but as per the market analysis the market for application processor is most suitably segmented by device type, core type, industry, and region.

On the basis of device type the application processor market can be divided into;

Mobile Phones

PC Tablets

Smart Wearables

Automotive ADAS & Infotainment Systems

On the basis of core type the application processor market can be divided into;

Single-core

Dual-core

Quad-core

Hexa-core

Octa-core

On the basis of industry the application processor market can be divided into;

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Application Processor Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of Application Processor market are: Apple, Inc., Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm, MediaTek Inc., Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, NVIDIA Corporation, Renesas Mobile Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments, Broadcom Corporation, Allwinner Technology, and HiSilicon Technologies among others.

