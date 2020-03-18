Application Platform Market is Booming Worldwide | Top Key Players like IBM, Oracle, SAP, NEC, Microsoft, Micro Focus, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Adobe, HPE and Others

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global application platform market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Copy at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1516259 .

The Global Application Platform Market size is expected to grow from US$ 8.99 Billion in 2018 to US$ 11.69 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period. Application Platform Market report spread across 129 Pages, Profiling 25 Companies and Supported with 52 Tables and 46 Figures is now available in this research report.

“The aPaaS segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.”

The aPaaS segment is active, competitive, and rapidly growing, which is said to be gaining traction. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. aPaaSis also called as the third-party provider-managed platform and is majorly offered as cloud services. This segment offers a development and deployment environment for application platform services. Moreover, aPaaS delivers fast, secure, and business-critical enterprise applications with a low Capital Expenditure (CapEx) and upfront cost.

“North America is expected to account for the largest market size, and Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

North America is expected to account for the largest market size in the application platform market during the forecast period. With regards to the emergence of trending technologies, such as Software-as-Service (SaaS)-based applications, cloud computing, big data, DevOps, and enterprise mobility, users and enterprises have been urged to adopt much more sophisticated and reliable application platform software and associated services.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth and projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global application platform market during the forecast period. The region has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and has been a lucrative market for application platform software and associated services. Owing to the rapid growth of web and mobile applications in this region, the need to deploy, monitor, protect, and manage these applications against vulnerabilities is a major concern.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 – 30 %, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 30%

By Designation: C-Level – 72%, Director Level – 14%, and Others – 14%

By Region: North America – 57%, Europe – 14%, APAC, and ROW – 29%

Report Highlights:

The Key Objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the application platform market size by component (software and services), deployment, organization size, and region. The report provides detailed information on the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size with respect to 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It strategically profiles the key market players and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies.

Most Popular Companies in the Application Platform Market include are IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), NEC (Japan), Microsoft (US), Micro Focus (UK), Fujitsu (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Adobe (US), HPE (US), Huawei (China), and Red Hat (US).The other players include Akamai (US), GigaSpaces (US), Caucho (US), Apache Tomcat, TmaxSoft (US), Nastel Technologies (US), Navisite (US), Rogue Wave Software (US), 4D Technologies (France), NGINX (US), Mendix (US), Kony (US), and Betty Blocks (Netherlands).

Ask Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1516259 .

Target Audience for Application Platform Market: Cloud service providers, Application developers, Managed security service providers, Third-party system integrators, Monitoring-as-a-service providers, Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) specialists, ALM solutions and services providers, Quality Assurance (QA)/test engineers, Regulatory agencies, Government.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.