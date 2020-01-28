Application Lifecycle Management Market 2019, by Atlassian, HPE, IBM, Microsoft, CA Technologies, CollabNet

ALM manages and monitors the different features of software development phases. It also provides tools for design, testing, and deployment. ALM is a set of practices, processes, and tools used to manage the lifecycle of an application. When applied effectively, ALM practices breaks down barriers between teams, enable organizations to overcome challenges, and help organizations deliver high-quality software at a faster rate. Companies that use ALM also benefit from faster cycle times and greater business agility.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Application Lifecycle Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Application Lifecycle Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

In Asia Pacific and Latin America industries are flourishing at faster rate which will drive the QLM software market soon. North America is expected to have the largest market share, followed by APAC and Europe. These countries are technologically advanced and various implementations of QLM software and solutions are highest in these regions. Due to the growing demand of reduced cost and high quality products players may launch newer versions of QLM software with new capabilities which may drive the market later.

The global Application Lifecycle Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Application Lifecycle Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Atlassian

HPE

IBM

Microsoft

CA Technologies

CollabNet

Intland Software

Kovair Software

Micro Focus

Neudesic

Object Technology Solutions

Rocket Software

Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software

VersionOne

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On premise

Hosted

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace and defense

Consumer Goods and Retail

High-Tech, IT and telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare and life science

Transportation and hospitality

Others

