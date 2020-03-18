Application Container Market to grow at 32.9% CAGR during 2018-2023

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global application container market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Application Container Market size is estimated to be US$ 1.20 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach US$ 4.98 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.9% during the forecast period. Application Container Market spread across 178 Pages, Profiling 25 Companies and Supported with 75 Tables and 49 Figures is now available in this research report.

“The Telecommunications and IT vertical is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018”

The Telecommunication and Information Technology (IT) vertical is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. The ongoing application modernization to empower a digital customer experience and the need for agile business applications would drive the application container market in the telecommunications and IT vertical. The application container technology helps enterprises enhance their core competencies, such as network connectivity, security, customer relationships, and end-to-end services level monitoring.

“APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major countries that are expected to witness high growth rates in this region include Singapore, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand, and other countries. Companies in this region are transforming their core business applications, which makes them responsive to business changes. From the private to public sectors, all are embracing the application container technology. For instance, in Singapore, the government’s digital services team at GoV Tech has been using Nectar for building applications.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier1 (40%), Tier2 (35%), and Tier 3 (25%)

By Designation: C-Level (45%), Director Level (30%), and Manager Level (25%)

By Region: North America (35%), APAC (30%), Europe (20%), and RoW(15%)

Report Highlights:

To analyze the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments in the market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to the 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA)

To define, determine, and forecast the global application container market by platform, service, deployment mode, application area, organization size, vertical, and region from 2018 to 2023, and analyze various macro and microeconomic factors that affect the market growth

To analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions in the total market

To profile the key market players; provide a comparative analysis based on business overviews, regional presence, product offerings, business strategies, and key financials; and illustrate the competitive landscape of the market

Most Popular Companies in the Application Container Market include are IBM (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), VMware (US), Apprenda (US), Joyent (US), Rancher Labs (US), SUSE (Germany), Sysdig (US), Jelastic (US), Kontena (Finland), Mesosphere (US), Puppet (US), Twistlock (US), Weave works (UK), CA Technologies (US), Oracle (US), Nimble Storage(US), BlueData(US), Apcera (US), Cisco (US), Red Hat (US), Docker (US), and Portworx (US).

Target Audience for Application Container Market: Information Technology (IT) service providers, Application container platform providers, Container network providers, System integrators, Application developers, Internet of Things (IoT) vendors, Training and education service providers, Cloud service providers, Consultants/ consultancies /advisory firms

