APPLICATION CONTAINER MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

The term “application container,” which has several meanings in IT, has come to be used for a new type of technology that helps provide consistency and efficient design in the context of hardware virtualization.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Application Container market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Application Container market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. North America is one of the early users of the application container technology. The technological adoption in this region is high. Moreover, this region comprises a dense startup ecosystem, and all the leading cloud service providers are from this region. Trends, such as microservices and DevOps are already in high demand in this region creating a favorable environment for the growth of the application container market. However, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Companies in this region are transforming their core business applications, which makes them responsive to business changes. From the private to public sectors, all are embracing the application container technology. For instance, in Singapore, the government’s digital services team at GoVTech has been using Nectar for building applications. Nectar stands for Next-generation Container Architecture and is a codename given to on-premises Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). The emergence of DevOps is also expected to drive the growth of the application container market in this region.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3423705-global-application-container-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Amazon Web Services

IBM

Microsoft

Apcera

Cisco

Red Hat

Docker

Google

VMware

Apprenda

Joyent

Rancher Labs

SUSE

Sysdig

Jelastic

Kontena

Mesosphere

Puppet Enterprise

Twistlock

Weaveworks

CA Technologies

Oracle

Nimble Storage (An HPE Company)

BlueData

Portworx

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Consulting

Container Monitoring

Container Security

Container Data Management

Container Networking

Container Orchestration

Support and Maintenance

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Healthcare and life science

Telecommunication and IT

Retail and eCommerce

Education

Media and entertainment

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3423705-global-application-container-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Application Container Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Application Container

1.2 Classification of Application Container by Types

1.2.1 Global Application Container Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Application Container Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Consulting

1.2.4 Container Monitoring

1.2.5 Container Security

1.2.6 Container Data Management

1.2.7 Container Networking

1.2.8 Container Orchestration

1.2.9 Support and Maintenance

1.3 Global Application Container Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Application Container Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Healthcare and life science

1.3.4 Telecommunication and IT

1.3.5 Retail and eCommerce

1.3.6 Education

1.3.7 Media and entertainment

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Application Container Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Application Container Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Application Container Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Application Container Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Application Container Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Application Container Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Application Container Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Application Container (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Amazon Web Services

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Application Container Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Amazon Web Services Application Container Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 IBM

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Application Container Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 IBM Application Container Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Microsoft

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Application Container Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Microsoft Application Container Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Apcera

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Application Container Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Apcera Application Container Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Cisco

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Application Container Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Cisco Application Container Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Red Hat

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Application Container Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Red Hat Application Container Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Docker

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Application Container Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Docker Application Container Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com