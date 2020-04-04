Applicant Tracking System Market worth 1.81 Billion USD till 2023 | Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

The Global Applicant Tracking System Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Applicant Tracking System Market size is expected to grow from US$ 1.21 Billion in 2018 to US$ 1.81 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period. This report spread across 131 Pages, Profiling 25 Companies and Supported with 47 Tables and 37 Figures are now available in this market Research.

“Service Type is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period”

Services are an important part of Applicant Tracking System offerings. ATS services assist and support organizations across industries in effectively dealing with candidate sourcing, resume tracking, and finally the on boarding of the selected candidates. The various significant benefits of ATS services include huge cost savings, trained resources, 24X7 customer service availability, and support for recruiters using the ATS software.

“Cloud deployment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period”

The Cloud deployment of Applicant Tracking System software offers various benefits, such as enhanced security, improved scalability, better flexibility, and lower costs. The rise in data generation and use of advanced technologies such as IoT and analytics are leading to the greater adoption of the cloud deployment type, due to the benefits of enhanced and organized storage, and ready availability of data when required.

“North America is expected to hold the largest market size, and Asia Pacific (APAC)to grow the fastest”

North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, as organizations are shifting toward new and upgraded technologies with the increasing adoption of digital business strategies. Furthermore, organizations have invested in advanced technologies to gain a competitive advantage and improve business operations. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global ATS market, owing to the positive economic outlook in the region, increased spending on Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, and the tendency of Applicant Tracking System to drive user experience and improve the recruitment issues.

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company: Tier 1 – 43%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 22%

By Designation: C-level – 60%, Director level – 25%, and Others – 15%

By Region: North America – 44%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 21%, and RoW –10%

Report Highlights:

To forecast the market size of the 5 major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To describe and forecast the global Applicant Tracking System market by component, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region

by component, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region To analyze the subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of competitive landscape for the major players

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in the Applicant Tracking System market

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and positioning

Most Popular Companies in the Applicant Tracking System Market include are Oracle (US), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Cornerstone (US), ADP (US), iCIMS (US), Jobvite (US), PeopleFluent (US), SilkRoad Technology (US), Paycor (US), Greenhouse Software (US), Workday (US), Ultimate Software (US), JazzHR (US), ClearCompany (US), BambooHR (US), Racarie Software (US), Zoho (US), SmartRecruiters (US), Ascentis (US), Recruiterbox (US), Infor (US), Resume Ware (US), Tribe Pad (UK), ATS On Demand (US).

Target Audience for Applicant Tracking System Market: ATS vendors, Training and consulting service providers, Telecom service providers, Managed service providers, System integrators, Cloud service providers, Government agencies.

