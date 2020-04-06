Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

Global Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Applicant tracking systems (ATS) are a type of software that act as a human resources database for organizing applicants. If you are familiar with customer relationship management tools (CRM), ATS are a close comparison, but with a particular focus on their search functionality. ATS are used by all sizes of companies to sift through large groups of job applicants, and to organize and contact those applicants. The main goal of ATS are to act as a tool designed to simplify the life of the hiring manager or recruiter. Just like a search engine, after a recruiter’s search, some applicant tracking systems rank applicants by keywords (skills, job positions) and filters (i.e. location and education).

This study considers the Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud Based

On-Premise

Segmentation by application:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Visume

Jobvite

Jobscan

JobAdder

ADP

Zoho

Lever

Paylocity

Ultimate Software

SmartRecruiters

BambooHR

ICIMS

ClearCompany

Kronos

Newton

Workday

SAP (SuccessFactors)

Oracle

IBM (Kenexa)

COMPAS Technology

TalentReef

Conrep

Cornerstone OnDemand

Advanced Personnel Systems

Greenhouse Software

ApplicantPro

IKraft Solutions

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Segment by Type

Chapter Three: Global Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software by Players

3.1 Global Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software by Regions

4.1 Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

….Continued

