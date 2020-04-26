App Analytics Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Reportocean.com “App Analytics Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.
App Analytics Market by Component (Software and Service), Type (Mobile App Analytics, and Web App Analytics), Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud), Application (Marketing Analytics, Performance Analytics, In-app Analytics, Revenue Analytics, and Others), Industry Vertical (Gaming, Entertainment, Social Media, IT & Telecom, Health & Fitness, Travel & Hospitality, Retail & E-Commerce, Education & Learning, BFSI, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025
App Analytics Market Overview:
App analytics software helps drive personalized and customer-focused marketing and monitors the performance of desktop, mobile, and other device applications. Organizations use this software to make better-informed and more data-driven decisions. The infusion of new data-driven insights helps companies improve their product, marketing, and overall profitability. App analytics help companies to unlock new growth opportunities.
Increase in the inclination of enterprises toward mobile-based advertising, growth in the number of mobile & web apps, and rise in investment in the analytics technology are the factors that drive the growth of the market. However, the availability of open source alternatives and non-uniformity of data act as major deterrents to the market growth. Furthermore, the major shift toward customer-focused marketing is believed to create significant demand for the app analytics market. Besides, the increase in focus on higher ROI and growth in trend of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) provide opportunities for the growth of the market.
The global app analytics market is segmented based on component, type, deployment mode, applications, industry verticals, and regions. In terms of component, the market is categorized into software and service. Based on type, it is divided into mobile app analytics and web app analytics. Based on the deployment mode, it is bifurcated into the cloud and on-premise. Based on the application, it is classified into marketing analytics, performance analytics, in-app analytics, revenue analytics, and others. In terms of industry vertical, the market is classified into gaming, entertainment, social media, IT & telecom, health & fitness, travel & hospitality, retail & e-commerce, education & learning, BFSI, and others. Based on the region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The global app analytics market is dominated by Adobe, Appsee, IBM Corporation, Countly, Mixpanel, Localytics, App Annie, Appdynamics, Appsflyer, and Clevertap.
Key Benefits for App Analytics Market:
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global app analytics market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global app analytics industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global app analytics market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.
App Analytics Key Market Segments:
By Component
Software
Service
By Type
Mobile App Analytics
Web App Analytics
By Deployment Mode
On-premise
Cloud
By Application
Marketing Analytics
Performance Analytics
In-App Analytics
Revenue Analytics
Others
By Industry Vertical
Gaming
Entertainment
Social Media
IT & Telecom
Health & Fitness
Travel & Hospitality
Retail & E-Commerce
Education & Learning
BFSI
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Market Players
Adobe
Appsee
IBM Corporation
Countly
Mixpanel
Localytics
App Annie
Appdynamics
Appsflyer
Clevertap
Continued…
