App Analytics Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

App Analytics Market by Component (Software and Service), Type (Mobile App Analytics, and Web App Analytics), Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud), Application (Marketing Analytics, Performance Analytics, In-app Analytics, Revenue Analytics, and Others), Industry Vertical (Gaming, Entertainment, Social Media, IT & Telecom, Health & Fitness, Travel & Hospitality, Retail & E-Commerce, Education & Learning, BFSI, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

App Analytics Market Overview:

App analytics software helps drive personalized and customer-focused marketing and monitors the performance of desktop, mobile, and other device applications. Organizations use this software to make better-informed and more data-driven decisions. The infusion of new data-driven insights helps companies improve their product, marketing, and overall profitability. App analytics help companies to unlock new growth opportunities.

Increase in the inclination of enterprises toward mobile-based advertising, growth in the number of mobile & web apps, and rise in investment in the analytics technology are the factors that drive the growth of the market. However, the availability of open source alternatives and non-uniformity of data act as major deterrents to the market growth. Furthermore, the major shift toward customer-focused marketing is believed to create significant demand for the app analytics market. Besides, the increase in focus on higher ROI and growth in trend of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global app analytics market is segmented based on component, type, deployment mode, applications, industry verticals, and regions. In terms of component, the market is categorized into software and service. Based on type, it is divided into mobile app analytics and web app analytics. Based on the deployment mode, it is bifurcated into the cloud and on-premise. Based on the application, it is classified into marketing analytics, performance analytics, in-app analytics, revenue analytics, and others. In terms of industry vertical, the market is classified into gaming, entertainment, social media, IT & telecom, health & fitness, travel & hospitality, retail & e-commerce, education & learning, BFSI, and others. Based on the region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global app analytics market is dominated by Adobe, Appsee, IBM Corporation, Countly, Mixpanel, Localytics, App Annie, Appdynamics, Appsflyer, and Clevertap.

Key Benefits for App Analytics Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global app analytics market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global app analytics industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global app analytics market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

App Analytics Key Market Segments:

By Component

Software

Service

By Type

Mobile App Analytics

Web App Analytics

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

By Application

Marketing Analytics

Performance Analytics

In-App Analytics

Revenue Analytics

Others

By Industry Vertical

Gaming

Entertainment

Social Media

IT & Telecom

Health & Fitness

Travel & Hospitality

Retail & E-Commerce

Education & Learning

BFSI

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Adobe

Appsee

IBM Corporation

Countly

Mixpanel

Localytics

App Annie

Appdynamics

Appsflyer

Clevertap

