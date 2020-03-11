Apoptosis Assays Market Applicational Development of Drugs-vaccines, Growth Analysis and Industry Outlook 2023

Apoptosis Assays Market synopsis

Increasing R&D expenses and growing cell-based research are expected to drive the growth of the market. On the other hand, required high investment for research activities can restrain the market growth over the assessment period.

Global Apoptosis Assays Market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The market held a value of USD 2.99 billion in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period.

Apoptosis Assays Research Report: By Product (Kits, Instruments), by Detection Technology (Flow Cytometry, Microscopy), by Application (Drug Discovery and Development), and by End User (Pharmaceutical and Biological, Hospital)—Forecast till 2023

Key players:

Abcom plc, Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Geno Technology (US), GeneCopoeia, Inc. (US), and Promega Corporation (US) are some of the key players in the global apoptosis assays market.

Segmentation:

The global apoptosis assays market has been segmented into product, detection technology, application, and end user.

Based on product, the apoptosis assays market is segmented into kits, reagents, instruments, and others. The kits segment accounted for the largest share segment of the market in 2017.

Based on detection technology, the apoptosis assays market is segmented into flow cytometry, fluorescence microscopy, western blot assessment, gel electrophoresis, and others.

Based on application, the apoptosis assays market is segmented into drug discovery and development, stem cell research, and others.

Based on end user, the apoptosis assays market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biological companies, research institutes, and others.

Regional Market Summary

Geographically, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global apoptosis assays market owing to well-established players and increasing R&D expenses.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global apoptosis assays market. The market growth in this region is attributed to the growth in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry.

The apoptosis assays market in the Asia-Pacific region consists of countries, namely, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region.

The Middle East and Africa has the least share of the market.

Industry Updates:

In September 2018, apoptosis assays were used in a study related to reversing platinum resistance in ovarian cancer multicellular spheroids. Cancer research is likely to remain a promising avenue for apoptosis assays market players over the forecast period.

However, required high investment for research activities is likely to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. Recently, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) invested USD 1.65 billion for stem cell research in 2017.

