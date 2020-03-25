API Contract Manufacturing Industry to Witness Growth Driven by Rising Safety Standards for Commercial and Personal Vehicles till 2024

Contract manufacturing is the process where manufacturer engages into an agreement with the companies for component or product manufacturing. Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) contract manufacturing refers to the development of pharmaceutical drugs through contract manufacturing by outsourcing to other companies.
According to this study, over the next five years the API Contract Manufacturing market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in API Contract Manufacturing business, shared in Chapter 3.
The key manufacturers covered in this report: AstraZeneca Plc , BoehringerIngelhein GmbH , GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd , Merck＆Co.，Inc , Novartis AG , Piramal Pharma Solutions , Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. , Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd , Sandoz-Lek-Biochemie , Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of API Contract Manufacturing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the API Contract Manufacturing value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Commercial Manufacturing
Clinical Manufacturing
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Oncology
Central nervous system
Cardiovascular disorder
Infectious diseases
Pulmonary disorders
Metabolic disorder
Gastrointestinal disorders
Musculoskeletal disorders
Genitourinary disorders
Endocrinology
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global API Contract Manufacturing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of API Contract Manufacturing market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global API Contract Manufacturing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the API Contract Manufacturing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of API Contract Manufacturing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.