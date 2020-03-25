API Contract Manufacturing Industry to Witness Growth Driven by Rising Safety Standards for Commercial and Personal Vehicles till 2024

Contract manufacturing is the process where manufacturer engages into an agreement with the companies for component or product manufacturing. Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) contract manufacturing refers to the development of pharmaceutical drugs through contract manufacturing by outsourcing to other companies.

According to this study, over the next five years the API Contract Manufacturing market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in API Contract Manufacturing business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: AstraZeneca Plc , BoehringerIngelhein GmbH , GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd , Merck＆Co.，Inc , Novartis AG , Piramal Pharma Solutions , Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. , Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd , Sandoz-Lek-Biochemie , Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of API Contract Manufacturing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the API Contract Manufacturing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Commercial Manufacturing

Clinical Manufacturing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Oncology

Central nervous system

Cardiovascular disorder

Infectious diseases

Pulmonary disorders

Metabolic disorder

Gastrointestinal disorders

Musculoskeletal disorders

Genitourinary disorders

Endocrinology

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global API Contract Manufacturing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of API Contract Manufacturing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global API Contract Manufacturing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the API Contract Manufacturing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of API Contract Manufacturing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.