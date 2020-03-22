APD Avalanche Photodiode Market 2019-2024 Latest Trend, Size, Share, Application & Industry Growth Analysis Research Report

Analytical Research Cognizance Shares Updated Report on “APD Avalanche Photodiode Market” Report to its Database. This report will assist the viewer with a Better Decision Making.

APD Avalanche Photodiode (APD) is a highly sensitive semiconductor electronic device that exploits the photoelectric effect to convert light to electricity. APDs can be thought of as photodetectors that provide a built-in first stage of gain through avalanche multiplication. From a functional standpoint, they can be regarded as the semiconductor analog to photomultipliers. By applying a high reverse bias voltage, APDs show an internal current gain effect due to impact ionization. However, some silicon APDs employ alternative doping and beveling techniques compared to traditional APDs that allow greater voltage to be applied before breakdown is reached and hence a greater operating gain. In general, the higher the reverse voltage, the higher the gain.

Scope of the Report:

Global sales of APD Avalanche Photodiode have been increasing during the past five years with an average growth rate of 7.10%. Compared to 2016, APD Avalanche Photodiode market managed to increase revenue by 5.44 percent to $124.46 million worldwide in 2017 from $118.04 million in 2016. Overall, the APD Avalanche Photodiode market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

Nowadays, in the developed countries, the APD Avalanche Photodiode industry is on a higher level than other countries, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan, USA, European and China. Meanwhile, the leading companies have variety products, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. The top four manufacturers are First-sensor, Hamamatsu, Kyosemi Corporation and Luna, respectively with global market share of 20.43%, 16.65%, 12.60% and 10.91% in 2017, in terms of volume.

The worldwide market for APD Avalanche Photodiode is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the APD Avalanche Photodiode in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

First-sensor

Hamamatsu

Kyosemi Corporation

Luna

Excelitas

Osi optoelectronics

Edmund Optics

GCS

Accelink

NORINCO GROUP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Si-APD

InGaAs-APD

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Medical

Mobility

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe APD Avalanche Photodiode product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of APD Avalanche Photodiode, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of APD Avalanche Photodiode in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the APD Avalanche Photodiode competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the APD Avalanche Photodiode breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, APD Avalanche Photodiode market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe APD Avalanche Photodiode sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global APD Avalanche Photodiode Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global APD Avalanche Photodiode Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America APD Avalanche Photodiode by Country

Chapter Six: Europe APD Avalanche Photodiode by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific APD Avalanche Photodiode by Country

Chapter Eight: South America APD Avalanche Photodiode by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa APD Avalanche Photodiode by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global APD Avalanche Photodiode Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global APD Avalanche Photodiode Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: APD Avalanche Photodiode Market Forecast (2019-2024)

