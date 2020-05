APAC Region to Outpace Others in the Global Medical Tubing Packaging Market, during 2018-26

In their latest report titled – “Medical Tubing Packaging Market – Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018–2026”, Transparency Market Research (TMR) delivers key insights on the use of different materials and processes used for medical tubing, along with various end uses and applications. According to TMR, the global medical tubing packaging market is projected to clock a CAGR of 6.4%, during 2018-26, which is attributed to several factors, on which, the report provided thorough insights and forecast. The Asia Pacific medical tubing packaging is expected to take the cake in terms of CAGR.

Medical tubing is referred to as tubing that complies with the set medical standards and is fit to be used for a variety of medical and pharmaceutical applications. For the same, medical tubing packaging manufacturing processes must comply with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) protocols.

TMR suggests that the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence is expected to be a key driving force for growth of medical tubing packaging globally. Plastic has been found to be the most widely used material for medical tubing packaging. Out of several plastics, PP, PVC, TPE, and PA are expected to witness maximum use for medical tubing packaging. These four plastics are estimated to account for more than 70% of the global plastic medical tubing packaging market by value.

The TMR study analyses the medical tubing packaging market in several regions and focuses on the key dynamics affecting the medical tubing packaging market, globally. It has been observed that there has been a growth in the geriatric population across the globe, leading to an increased prevalence of age-related ailments, the treatment for which requires high performance medical tubing packaging. Several urinary disorders such as urinary rotation, urinary retention, and others are prevalent in the global aged population and is expected to fuel demand for medical tubing packaging.

The production of medical tubing packaging might be hampered by more manufacturers opting for manual assembly of medical tubing. Automated machinery have to be specially calibrated to account for changes in the wind radius of the tubing. According to TMR, many manufacturers may refrain from adopting automated equipment as the return on investment is less satisfactory.

Key market participants have been eyeing mergers and acquisitions to enhance capabilities and production capacity. This also aids companies in leveraging the expertise of acquired companies to enhance their product and services portfolio. The acquisitions by Tekni-Plex, Inc. and Resonetics, LLC have been pointed as good examples for the same. Growth in healthcare expenditure, especially in growing economies of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to facilitate growth of the Asia Pacific medical tubing packaging market.

Key players which have been profiled in the report include – Nordson Corporation, Raumedic AG, Duke Extrusion, MicroLumen, Inc., Freudenberg Medical, FBK Medical Tubing, Inc. W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., AlkorDraka Group, Kent Elastomer Products, Inc., Sunlite Plastics, Inc., Polyzen, Inc., and Optinova Group. Apart from these, key medical tubing packaging material suppliers such as PolyOne Corp., Wacker Chemie AG, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. have also been profiled in the global medical tubing packaging report.

