APAC Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market reach USD 4.66 billion by 2024 | Key Players, Trends, Technology, Analysis

APAC POCT Device Market is expected to reach USD 4.66 billion by 2024 from USD 2.31 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The new market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the rising prevalence of modern lifestyle, increase in chronic and infectious diseases, advancement in technology, scope for unmet medical needs and emerging POCT device. These factors increase the demand for devices such as blood glucose meter, CRP, HBA1c, homocystein. On the other hand, rising costs of POCT device and low reimbursement scenario are regulatory hurdles that may hinder the growth of the market.

Rising cost of POCT devices and low reimbursement scenario are the factors which may hinder the growth of this market.

Many companies are making continuous efforts and advances to make products more relevant, along with propelled innovations with reduced sample volume or less blood on portable devices.

Scope for unmet medical needs as well as emerging POCT device will drive the market in future.

Hoffmann La Roche Diagnostics Limited is dominating the APAC POCT device market major players followed by Abbott, Alere Inc., Siemens AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., PTS Diagnostics, Instrumentation Laboratory, Nova Biomedical, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Werfenlife and others.

Over-the-counter testing market is growing with the highest CAGR.

Globally blood glucose testing kits are driving the market with the highest market share. However, cardiometabolic monitoring kit is growing with the highest CAGR.

Blood glucose testing kits are dominating the product type of APAC POCT device market.

