APAC Outdoor Lighting Market Outlook, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast from 2019-2024

The APAC outdoor lighting market is expected to reach $10.6 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. The development of smart LED-based outdoor lighting systems and rising various government initiatives are driving the demand for outdoor lights in the APAC region.

Based on distribution channel, the Asia-Pacific outdoor lighting market is bifurcated into commercial and retail; of which, commercial channel is estimated to hold larger revenue share in 2018. This is attributed to growing demand for LED-based street lights in commercial application areas such as highways, airports, parking lots, jogging tracks, streets, and bridges.

Based on lighting type, the Asia-Pacific outdoor lighting market is categorized into high intensity discharge (HID) lamps, light emitting diode (LED) lights, fluorescent lights, and plasma lamps.

Various initiatives taken by governments of APAC countries to promote energy efficiency and energy conservation are supporting the growth of the Asia-Pacific outdoor lighting market. There are several energy efficiency projects, which can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and thermal pollution, are on the line in the APAC region.

The Asia-Pacific outdoor lighting market is consolidated with top three players, including Signify N.V., Acuity Brands Inc., and Osram Licht AG. The major players are investing huge capital to bring advanced technology with improved lumens per watt along with high energy efficiency in a cost-effective manner.

Some of the key players operating in the Asia-Pacific outdoor lighting market include Cree Inc., Zumtobel Group AG, Osram Licht AG, Acuity Brands Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Syska LED Lights Pvt. Ltd., Virtual Extension, Dialight plc, General Electric Company, Signify N.V., and Hubbell Incorporated.

Asia-Pacific Outdoor Lighting Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Lighting Type

• HID Lamps

• LED Lights

• Fluorescent Lights

• Plasma Lamps

Market Segmentation by Component

• Fixture

• Control

Market Segmentation by Application

• Street Lighting

• Highways

• Parking Lots

• Stadiums

• Tunnel Lights

• Others (Gardens, Parks, Business Parks, and Agriculture)

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Commercial

• Retail

