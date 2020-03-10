APAC LED Lighting Market Is Estimated To Expand At A Healthy CAGR In The Upcoming Forecast Period by 2024

Asia-Pacific (APAC) LED lighting market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.0%, during the forecast period, the growth in the market can be attributed to the growing number of smart cities, high energy efficiency, and rising government initiatives,

On the basis of installation type, Asia-Pacific LED lighting market is classified into new installations and retrofit. Among these, retrofit installation is projected to be fastest growing category in the region due to increasing replacement of incandescent and sodium vapor lamps with LEDs in the countries such as India, China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea.

On the basis of outdoor LED lighting, the Asia-Pacific LED lighting market is categorized into road network, parks, parking spaces, stadiums/sports complex, transportation, and ‘others’; wherein others include agriculture, architectural, and religious institutions.

Based on industrial LED lighting, Asia-Pacific LED lighting market is categorized into chemicals and pharmaceuticals, automotive, energy and utilities, oil and gas, food and beverage, electronics and semiconductors and ‘others’; wherein others include telecom, mining, and textile.

Rising number of smart cities is supporting the growth of Asia-Pacific LED lighting market. Presently, several smart city development projects are on the line in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. China introduced national smart city development project in 2012 to build smart cities with modern technology.

The major players in the Asia-Pacific LED lighting market in the region are mainly involved in product launches, and partnerships. The companies involved in product launches and partnerships are Cree Inc., Osram Licht AG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Zumtobel Group AG, and Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd. It would strengthen the product offerings of the company and support in acquiring large number of customers.

Major companies in the Asia-Pacific LED lighting market include Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Osram Licht AG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Cree Inc., Signify N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Zumtobel Group AG, and Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Luminaires

Lamps

Market Segmentation by Installation Type