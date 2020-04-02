APAC Air Quality Monitoring Market – Report Highlights the Competitive Scenario with Impact of Drivers and Challenges 2023

The APAC air quality monitoring market size is forecasted to reach $1.7 billion by 2023. The region’s growth is attributed to the rapid industrialization and the subsequent increase in pollution level. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, stringent regulations of air pollution, and increasing awareness regarding environmental and healthcare implication of air pollution are also fueling the growth of the APAC air quality monitoring market.

Indoor air quality monitors held the larger share in the air quality monitoring market in APAC, accounting for 71.1% in 2017. It is expected to register significant growth in the market, with 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Among all pollutants, chemical pollutant monitoring is expected to continue holding the largest share in air quality monitoring market in APAC in the coming years.

Government agencies and academic institutes held the largest share as an end-user category in the air quality monitoring market of APAC, while the commercial and residential sectors end-user category is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

In order to increase their market share, key players in the APAC air quality monitoring industry are acquiring air quality monitoring business from other competitive manufacturers for the development of cost-effective and at-home therapy products.

Some of the key players (than those mentioned above) operating in the APAC air quality monitoring industry are HORIBA Ltd. 3M Company, Siemens AG, ECOTECH GROUP, Envirotech Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Autotronic Enterprise Co. Ltd. and Aeroqual Limited.

