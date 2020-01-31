Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Size to Surpass US$18.2 bn in 2020

Global Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market: Snapshot

The global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market is expected to witness a slight downfall in the next few years. The rising number of patent expiry is one of the major factors that is projected to hamper the growth of the overall on the next few years. However, with the rising awareness among consumers and the rapid development of the healthcare segment, especially in the emerging economies are predicted to enhance the growth of the overall market in the next few years. In addition to this, the advent of new technologies and treatments is predicted to offer potential growth opportunities for the market players, which is expected to support the growth of the global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market in the next few years.

As per the market research study by Transparency Market Research, in 2013, the global market for anxiety disorders and depression treatment was worth US$22.5 bn and is predicted to go down to US$18.2 bn by the end of 2020. The market is predicted to register a 1.25% CAGR between 2014 and 2020.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1199

Increasing Adoption of Generic Drugs to Enhance Market Growth in Coming Years

The global market for anxiety disorders and depression treatment has been classified on the basis of drug class into tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), atypical antipsychotics, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), benzodiazepines, tetracyclic antidepressants (TeCA), anticonvulsants and beta blockers. Among these, the serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors segment is projected to lead the global market with a large share in the next few years. Furthermore, the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors segment is likely to witness a promising growth rate in the near future, owing to the rising adoption of generic drugs.

Furthermore, on the basis of pipeline, the global market for anxiety disorders and depression treatment has been classified into ALKS-5461, Brexpiprazole (OPC-34712), and Brintellix (Vortioxetine – Lu AA21004).

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1199

Rising Prevalence of Psychiatric Disorders to Drive Asia Pacific Market

Among the key regional segments, North America is projected to account for a large share of the global market in the next few years. The strong growth of this region can be attributed to the presence of a large number of patients who are suffering from different types of anxiety disorders and depression. In addition to this, the rising awareness among patients regarding the availability of enhanced drugs and treatments is predicted to enhance the growth of the North America market in the coming few years. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to observe a healthy growth in the coming few years, thanks to the rising prevalence of psychiatric disorders. Moreover, the rapid growth of the economy in the nations, such as Japan, China, and Australia is projected to enhance the growth of the market in the next few years.

The global market for anxiety disorders and depression treatment is extremely fragmented in nature with a presence of a large number of players and a high level of competition among the key players. The key players in the market are emphasizing on the development of new products, which is predicted to enhance the growth of the market in the near future. In addition to this, the rising mergers and acquisitions and strategic collaborations are projected to offer potential growth opportunities for the market players in the next few years. Some of the key players operating in the anxiety disorders and depression treatment market across the globe are Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca plc, Forest Laboratories, Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., and Sanofi S.A.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com