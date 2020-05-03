Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market is Predicted to Go Down to US$18.2 Bn by 2020-End

With anxiety disorders and depression becoming a substantial public health burden, efforts are increasingly afoot to reduce their impact. A large part of this endeavor entails the use of anxiolytics and antidepressants, which will augur well for the global Anxiety Disorders And Depression Treatment Market. According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research, the global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market will log a 1.25% CAGR to go from its 2013 valuation of US$22.5 bn down to US$18.2 bn by 2020. These findings are discussed in detail in TMR’s report, titled ‘Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Pipeline Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020.

The report, however, notes that the market for anxiety disorders and depression treatment will be restricted to a great degree by leading drugs in the market on the brink of facing a patent expiration. This is compounded by a relatively dry pipeline of anxiety disorder and depression treatment drugs. The report further notes that drug-resistant mental disorders could pose an impediment to the growth of the global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market.

Data released by the World Health Organization in October 2015 states that over 350 million people across all ages suffer from depression. Given the possibility of acute depression leading to suicide, healthcare agencies are taking measures to tackle the burden using effective drugs and therapies. This will be a high-impact driver for the global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market, says TMR.

TMR analysts recommend players in the market to focus on enhancing and fine-tuning distribution networks in emerging economies and developing herbal therapies to treat depression and anxiety disorders. Countries such as Brazil, China, India, Singapore, Dubai, Mexico, and South Africa have remunerative potential for generic pharmaceuticals, the report states.

For an in-depth analysis, the report segments the global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market on the basis of drug class, pipeline analysis, and geography. Based on drug class, the market is segmented into selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), atypical antipsychotics, tetracyclic antidepressants (TeCAs), beta-blockers, benzodiazepines, and monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs). Although SNRIs comprised the leading segment in the market as of 2013 with a share of over 30%, their hold on the market is expected to loosen in the coming years.

