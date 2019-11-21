Antivirus Software Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Antivirus Software Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Antivirus Software market will register a -1.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3482.8 million by 2024, from US$ 3643.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Antivirus Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report focuses on the key global Antivirus Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

This report focuses on Antivirus Software volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antivirus Software market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Symantec

Avira

McAfee

Avast Software

ESET

Trend Micro

F-Secure

Bitdefender

G DATA Software

Fortinet

Microsoft

Cheetah Mobile

Rising

Qihoo 360

Quick Heal

Tencent

Comodo

Kaspersky

AhnLab

Market Segment by Type, covers

PC

Phone & PAD

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Individual Users

Enterprise Users

Government Users

Other Users

