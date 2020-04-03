Antivirus Software Market: Present Scenario & Future Growth Prospects by 2025 | Microsoft, AVG Technologies., Avast Software s.r.o., McAfee, LLC, Lavasoft, Adaware Advertising, Symantec Corporation, Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG., F-Secure and BullGuard

Global antivirus software market is classified on the basis of region, device and end use. The device classification includes desktops, laptops, and others. On the basis of end use, the market is divided into personal use and corporate use. On the basis of region, the segmentation includes Europe, North America, LAMEA and Asia-Pacific

Get Research Insights @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/483

The global antivirus software market is operated by by key players such as Microsoft, AVG Technologies., Avast Software s.r.o., McAfee, LLC, Lavasoft, Adaware Advertising, Symantec Corporation, Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG., F-Secure and BullGuard.

This report studies the Antivirus Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Antivirus Software market by product type and latest applications/end industries.

The Antivirus Software Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of advanced technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The factors that contribute to high growth of antivirus software market is, antivirus software helps detect, prevent and remove malware including computer viruses, Trojan horses and worms from home systems, leaving a user device safe and secure from any threat. Along with that higher number of partnerships among telecom services providers, antivirus software vendors and smartphone manufacturers favors the global antivirus software market. In addition, usage of the internet and growth in dependency, upsurge in popularity of cloud-based antivirus, requires safeguard information & data which propel the growth. However, the factor that may hamper the growth is performance threat of virtual machines. The requirement to provide both preventative and detective capabilities between all elements of the cumulative “network” of communities of interest proposes major opportunity for market growth.

Access Complete Antivirus Software Research Insights @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/antivirus-software-market

The factors that boosted antivirus software in all these regions are, as ransomware cybercriminals focused their efforts on businesses, especially North American enterprises. As North American companies have most to lose, they account highest antivirus market share 2018. The most dominant malware in 2016 was ransomware and other prominent malware is ad fraud malware. Unsurprisingly, Europe and US-targeted attacks were extremely differentiated. The United States registered the most malware detections and prominent in the detections of every category charted, except for banking Trojans, where Turkey leads.

Furthermore, Europe leads in all regions as approximately half of the ransomware detections were found here. In addition to that, Europe also leads all these regions in Adware and Android malware. 37 percent and 31 percent detections were from Europe-based devices in Android malware and adware respectively. Europe and Asia were highly affected from the antivirus called botnet families. In 2016, the Kelihos botnet increased to xxx percent in July and xxx percent in October, while IRCBot increased to xxx percent in August and Qbot grew to percent in November. The countries that are hit hardest in Europe are Spain, the United Kingdom and France—although the Vatican City recorded steepest rise. The France ranks first as most targeted country in Europe, France is followed the UK. With these record, requirement for global antivirus software market is expected to grow tremendously.

Make an Enquire to Buy This Research Report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/483

Key segments of ‘Global Antivirus Software Market’

Based on applications, the market has been segmented into,

Individual Users

Enterprise Users

Government Users

Based on device, the market has been segmented into,

Laptops

Desktops

Others (Smartphones and Tablets)

Based on region, the market has been segmented into,

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Early Buyers will Get 10% Discount on This Premium Research now @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/483

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Antivirus Software Market’:

Future prospects and current trends of the global antivirus software market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

About Adroit Market Research:

Adroit Market Research provide quantified B2B research on numerous opportunistic markets, and offer customized research reports, consulting services, and syndicate research reports. We assist our clients to strategize business decisions and attain sustainable growth in their respective domain. Additionally, we support them with their revenue planning, marketing strategies, and assist them to make decisions before the competition so that they remain ahead of the curve.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (214) 884-6068 / +91 9665341414