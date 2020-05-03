Antistatic Agent Market Forecasts and Growth, 2018-2028

Antistatic Agent Market Overview

Antistatic agents are used on material surfaces to prevent the build-up of static electrical charge due to the transfer of electrons. It makes the material conductive either by being conductive itself or by absorbing the moisture from the surrounding. These agents are biodegradable, free of sodium and potassium, and do not carry any environmental risk. Currently, metals are being replaced by plastics in electronic components due to their higher flexibility, high-cost effectiveness, and lightweight which in turn is increasing the demand for antistatic agents. In electronic components, antistatic agents help to prevent sparks and safeguard them from electrostatic dissipation.

The global market for antistatic agent is estimated to grow with a mid-single digit CAGR owing to physical properties of antistatic agents such as low toxic, high ionic strength and nonhazardous is expected to benefit the overall market demand over the forecast period. Antistatic agent improves mold release, processability and improves external & internal lubrication.

Antistatic Agent Market Dynamics

One of the key trends that will gain traction in the global antistatic agents market throughout the forecast period is the application of antistatic agents in biopolymers. With the growing awareness on the impact of the usage of polymers on the environment, it is expected to rise in demand for biopolymers due to their biodegradability. This will increase the consumption of antistatic materials in various sectors such as the electronics, packaging, coating, and automotive industries.

Packaging industry utilizes antistatic agents to avoid electrical discharge during transportation. Antistatic agents are used to reducing the accumulation of static charge over plastic surfaces. Increasing demand for antistatic agents from industrial packaging, retail packaging, and consumer packaging segments have contributed to the growth of the antistatic agents market. Huge increase in cationic fixation based additives for inkjet paper coating has played a crucial role in the global antistatic agent market growth.

Demand for antistatic agents is increasing due to the widespread use of plastics in almost every major end-use industry. The large application of plastic in the packaging industry is a significant driver for the growth of the antistatic agents market.

However, the easy availability of cheaper substitutes in the market is expected to hinder the global antistatic market growth over the forecast period. Differing government rules and regulations in various countries are expected to dampen the global market further.

Antistatic Agent Market Segmentation

The global market for antistatic agents market is segmented on the basis of product type, polymer type, end-use industry, and region. By product type, antistatic agent market is segmented into Ethoxylated alkamines, alkylsulfonate, Fatty acid esters, Quaternary ammonium salts and others (polyether, etc.) By polymer type, antistatic agent market is segmented as Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Low-density polyethylene (LDPE), High-density polyethylene (HDPE), Polypropylene (PP) and others (linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), etc.). By End-use industry, global market for antistatic agent is segmented into packaging, electronics, automotive, textile, and others.

Antistatic Agent Market Regional Overview

Global antistatic agent market is segmented into seven regions, North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific (East & South Asia) region dominated the overall antistatic agent market owing to surge in demand from packaging & automotive industry. Electronics industry has also observed significant growth over the past few years in Japan and China. This may even pull the demand for antistatic agent during the forecast period. North America is holding a significant share due to increased demand for antistatic agents in the reviving automotive industry in the region. Also, the electronics, military and aerospace industries in North America region are fueling the demand for antistatic agents. European market is likely to see the considerable growth owing to the leading automotive & electronics market. The Latin American market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to presence of developing economies in this region. Due to growth I the textile & automotive industry in MEA, demand for antistatic agent is substantial in this region.

Antistatic Agent Market Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players operating in the global antistatic agents market are 3M (US), BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Croda International Plc (UK), A. Schulman, Inc. (US), Arkema (France), Solvay (Belgium), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands), and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan).

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Antistatic Agent market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Antistatic Agent market segments such as equipment type, vehicle type, end user & region.

The Antistatic Agent market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Antistatic Agent market Segments

Antistatic Agent market Dynamics

Antistatic Agent market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis for Antistatic Agent market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (EU-4, BENELUX, Nordic, U.K., Germany, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan & South Korea)

South Asia (India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia)

Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Antistatic Agent market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on Antistatic Agent market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

