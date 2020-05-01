Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Expected to Grow at US$ 10.6 Billion in Revenue by 2026

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market – Snapshot

The global antiseptic and disinfectant market is expanding owing to with increasing number of infectious diseases across the globe. The global antiseptic and disinfectant market was valued at more than US$ 6.3 Bn in 2017 and is projected to surpass US$ 10.6 Bn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6.0% from 2018 to 2026. The global market is witnessing expansion at a relatively higher growth rate owing to increasing expenditure on health care, high incidences of hospital acquired infectious diseases, and, rising awareness about home cleanliness and the need for disinfection. Antiseptic and disinfectant are considered as crucial components of infection control. Antiseptic and disinfectant are utilized to keep humans or non-living things germ-free. Antiseptic is a medicine used by humans and animals to protect themselves from germs, or eliminate existing microorganisms in their bodies. While, disinfectants are cleansing substances that are utilized on the non-living things such as in houses and household products.

Antiseptic and disinfectant aids patients suffering from different infections to improve overall operational efficiency as well as patient care. The high prevalence and incidence rates of hospital acquired diseases, increased focus on hygiene, and rising concerns over the spread of infectious diseases in both residential and commercial/industrial spaces/healthcare units, have led to an increase in patient flow to private clinics and hospitals. These factors, collectively, are projected to increase the demand for antiseptics and disinfectants in the near future. Furthermore, technological advancements such as increasing usage of endoscope reprocessors and surgical units with automated disinfectant sprayers are estimated to fuel the antiseptic and disinfectant market in the near future.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1695

The global antiseptic and disinfectant market can be broadly segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market can be classified into quaternary ammonium compounds, chlorine compounds, alcohols, aldehydes, phenolic compounds, hydrogen peroxide, iodine, silver, and others. The hydrogen peroxide segment accounted for a key share (in terms of revenue) of the global market in 2017. Aldehydes and phenolic compounds segments are estimated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. These segments are estimated to gain considerable market share by the end of 2026. Phenolic compounds offer several advantages over hydrogen peroxide and hence, phenolic compounds is increasingly gaining popularity among health care providers, commercial users, and domestic users.

In terms of end-user, the global antiseptic and disinfectant market can be segregated into healthcare providers, commercial users, and domestic users. The healthcare providers segment dominates the global market and is likely to maintain its dominance, and gain market share marginally, by the end of 2026. Increasing number of surgeries is likely to boost the frequency of usage of medical instruments, increasing incidences of hospital-acquired infections, and increase in per capita income on healthcare expenditure are few value added features that are likely to drive the antiseptic and disinfectant market. Increasing number of hospitals in emerging economies has led to the prominent share of the global market held by the segment. The commercial users segment of the antiseptic and disinfectant market is likely to expand at a prominent CAGR during forecast period due to antiseptic & disinfectant efficacy against most vegetative bacteria and enveloped viruses and fungi.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1695

In terms of geography, the global antiseptic and disinfectant market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market; however, it is projected to lose market share by the end of 2025. The market in North America is primarily driven by the rapidly increasing geriatric population and their admission to hospitals, high adoption of surgical treatment in clinics, and the rising incidence of infectious diseases among the population in the U.S. Moreover, increasing practice of cleaning of surgical instruments using disinfectants has been witnessed in the healthcare units in the U.S., which is projected to fuel the healthcare providers segment of the market in the U.S. during the forecast period. The antiseptic and disinfectant market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Japan dominated the antiseptic and disinfectant market in Asia Pacific, while the market in China is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Companies such as 3M Company, Novartis Ag, Johnson & Johnson, STERIS plc, Getinge Group; and Cardinal Health accounted for a major share of the global antiseptic and disinfectant market in 2016. In 2009, 3M Company launched surgical hand antiseptic to add new hand hygiene formulations to reduce the risk of healthcare-associated infections. Other global players operating in the market include Becton, Dickinson And Company, Whiteley Corporation, and Kimberly-Clark, who are entering into strategic acquisition and collaborations with parallel companies in order to improve and strengthen their geographic presence in the international market.