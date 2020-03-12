Antioxidants Market Is Estimated To Expand At A Healthy CAGR In The Upcoming Forecast Period 2019-2024

Increasing consumption of processed food, high demand for products with longer shelf life, rapid urbanization, and rising disposable income are some of the factors boosting the growth of the antioxidants market globally. An antioxidant is a substance that can reduce the damage which can be caused to other substances due to oxidation.

Based on product, the antioxidants market is categorized into natural and synthetic antioxidants. In the report, natural antioxidants are further classified into vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin A, polyphenols, and carotenoids, and synthetic antioxidants are further categorized into tert-butylhydroquinone (THBQ), butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), and Propyl Gallate (PG).

On the basis of application, the antioxidants market is categorized into pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, feed additives, and cosmetics. Of these, the food and beverages category is expected to hold largest share in the market during the forecast period.

One of the major factors driving the growth of antioxidants market is the increase in consumption of processed food. In recent years, the demand for processed food or ultra-processed food has considerably increased across the globe.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Kemin Industries Inc., Vitablend Nederland B.V., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nutreco N.V., Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co. Ltd., Cargill Incorporated, Kalsec Inc., Naturex S.A., BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, and Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM).

Growth in demand for natural antioxidants in small industries can be viewed as a growth opportunity by the players operating in the antioxidants market. The report covers country-wise antioxidants market analysis. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Russia, Japan, China, India, Australia, the U.A.E., Mexico, and Brazil.