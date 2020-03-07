Antimony Market Report Rise at a Strong CAGR of 6.2% | A Report by Umicore, Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co., Ltd, Huachang Antimony Industry, Geopromining, Ltd., Consolidated Murchison Mine, Belmont Metals, American Elements, Tri-Star Resources PLC

The Antimony Market report makes available fluctuations in CAGR values during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. This market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The competitive landscape section of the report highlights a clear insight about the market share analysis of major industry players. This Antimony Market report offers all-inclusive study about production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world. Moreover, businesses can gain insights into profit growth and sustainability programme with this report.

Antimony Market is expected to reach USD 2.89 billion by 2025, from USD 1.78 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Also the Global Antimony Market By Product Type (Trioxides, Alloys, Others), Application (Flame Retardants, Lead-Acid Batteries, Plastic Additives, Glass & Ceramics, Others), End-User (Chemical, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Antimony Market

Antimony is a chemical element usually found in non-metallic and metallic forms. The metallic form is made of brittle material and is bright silver in colour. The non-metallic form is grey powder. Static to alkalis and acids, antimony is considered to be a stable element when placed in dry air. Antimony has been witnessed to be bad conductor of heat and electricity as it, it swells on cooling. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, production of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers and two wheelers grew at 11.27% between April and December 2017 to 21,415,719 vehicles. Moreover, the sales of passenger vehicles and two wheelers grew by 5.22% and 40.31% year on year respectively in December 2017. According to International Trade Association, U.S. light vehicle production reached almost 12 million passenger vehicles in 2016 and light vehicle sales reached 17.5 million units in 2016. The growing demands for automotive is creating the demand for antimony.

Market drivers:

Growing fire safety regulations

Growing use in plastic additive application

Exploration of newly discovered antimony reserves

Market restraints:

Environmental and health concerns restricting the growth of antimony market

High prices of antimony

Declining use of antimonial lead

Segmentation: Global Antimony Market

By Product Type

Trioxides

Alloys

Others

By Application

Flame Retardants

Lead-Acid Batteries

Plastic Additives

Stabilizers

Catalysts

Glass & Ceramics

Others

By End-User

Chemical

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape: Global Antimony Market

The global antimony market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of spray adhesives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In July 2017, Synthomer Plc, UK based Chemicals Company, expanded its NitrileLatex manufacturing capacity at the Pasir Gudang plant in Malaysia.

Key Market Competitors: Global Antimony Market

The key players operating in the global antimony market are –

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group ,

Mandalay Resources Ltd ,

United States Antimony Corporation ,

Korea Zinc ,

Recyclex ,

Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd.,

Umicore,

Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co., Ltd,

Huachang Antimony Industry,

Geopromining, Ltd.,

Consolidated Murchison Mine,

Belmont Metals,

American Elements,

Tri-Star Resources PLC,

Amspec Chemical Corporation,

Lanxess,

Hsikwangshan Twinkling Star Co. Ltd.,

Hubei Yongcheng Antimony Industry Co. Ltd.,

Cambrian Mining PLC,

Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co., Ltd,

Suzuhiro Chemical Co., Ltd.,

Nyacol Nano Technologies, Inc.,

Lambert Metals International Limited,

Campine,

Atomized Products Group, Inc.,

Among others.

