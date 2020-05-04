Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Dominated by Disk Diffusion, Dilution and ETEST Study by bio Mérieux (France), BD (US), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher (US), and Bio-Rad (US) to 2023

Geographically, antimicrobial susceptibility testing report studies top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Antimicrobial susceptibility testing market research study involves extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases, to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and financial study.

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is projected to reach USD 3.47 billion by 2022 from USD 2.71 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.1%. Major factors driving growth of market include rising prevalence of infectious diseases; emergence of multidrug-resistance due to drug abuse; & increasing funds, research grants, & public-private investments. High cost of automated antimicrobial susceptibility testingsystems & unfavorable reimbursement scenario are restraining growth of this market.

“Key players in antimicrobial susceptibility testing market included are bio Mérieux (France), BD (US), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher (US), and Bio-Rad (US).”

An important task of clinical microbiology laboratory is performance of antimicrobial susceptibility testing of significant bacterial isolates. Goals of testing are to detect possible drug resistance in common pathogens and to assure susceptibility to drugs of choice for particular infections. Most widely used testing methods include broth microdilution or rapid automated instrument methods that use commercially marketed materials and devices.

Antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into disk diffusion, dilution, ETEST, automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing, and genotypic methods. The disk diffusion segment is expected to have the largest share of the market in 2017. This is mainly attributed to factors such as its low cost and flexible nature.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

– Antibacterial Susceptibility Testing

– Antifungal Susceptibility Testing

– Antiparasitic Susceptibility Testing

– Other Susceptibility Testing

Geographically, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The APAC market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is mainly due to the region’s large population and its mix of growing and developed economies, such as Japan, China, and India.

Report studies the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing System market status and forecast, categorizes the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing System market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

‘Global and Chinese Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Product Industry, 2013-2023 Market Research Report’ is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Product industry with a focus on the Chinese market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Product manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

