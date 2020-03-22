Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Market Is Expected to Exhibit an Upward Growth Trend Across Globe

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

Anticorrosive waterborne coating is made of water as the solvent, used for protecting metal products, alloys, cement structures and other surfaces from the attack of corrosion. Anticorrosive waterborne coating is environmentally friendly low-VOC coating.

The worldwide market for Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 3870 million US$ in 2024, from 3680 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

KNOW MORE WITH SAMPLE STUDY @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2197158

Scope of the Report:

Epoxy Resins, urethane resins and acrylic resins are the main raw materials for the production of anticorrosive waterborne coatings. Anticorrosive waterborne coatings mainly contain epoxy coatings, urethane coatings and acrylic coatings. Epoxy coating is the main application and the production share reached 50.11% in 2015.

Anticorrosive waterborne coating is often applied in marine, oil & gas and infrastructure, of which oil & gas industry occupies the largest share.

The price of Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings kept decreasing in 2015 owing to raw material price and market competition. The global average price and profit margin was at about 3267 USD/MT and 15.46% in 2015.

The world Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings production market will still have a certain amount of growth owing to the increasing of demand. The market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate. The world Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings production will increase at a growth rate of about 5.1%. The main consumption region will be in USA, Europe and Japan. With increasingly stringent environmental requirements, the China market will have a faster increase.

This report focuses on the Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PPG Industries

AkzoNobel

Hempel

Chugoku

Kansai

3M

Nippon paints

VALSPAR

NEI Corporation

Sherwin-Williams

Jotun

DOW

Rust-OLEUW9100

Jointas

Yunhu

Jiabaoli

Lanling

Jinda

Jinyu

Hongshi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Epoxy Coatings

Urethane Coatings

Acrylic Coatings

Others

For Enquiry Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2197158

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Marine

Oil & Gas

Infrastructure

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://newmarketsize.blogspot.com