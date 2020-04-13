Anticoagulants Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 40,158.4 Mn by the end of 2026

Anticoagulants Market – Overview

Anticoagulants prevent clot formation or enlargement of existing clots in the arteries or veins. Heparins, including unfractionated heparin (UFH) and low molecular weight heparin (LMWH); vitamin K antagonists, DTIs, and factor Xa inhibitors, are the various anticoagulants available in the market. These are used for indications such as heart attack, stroke, deep venous thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), surgery, angina, dialysis, atrial fibrillation (AF), thrombocytopenia, and myocardial infarction.

This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the global anticoagulants market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary researches. Detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2016 and 2026 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2018 to 2026 are provided for all the segments, considering 2017 as the base year. Market related factors such as technological developments, product innovation, and expansion of infrastructural facilities by major & small major products, and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. Growth rates for each segments of the global anticoagulants market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, product development life cycle, and regulatory requirements. These factors would help the players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their share in the global market.

Based on route of administration, the global anticoagulants market has been bifurcated into oral and injectables. In terms of drug class, the market has been classified into factor Xa inhibitors (NOAC/DOAC), heparins, direct thrombin inhibitors, and vitamin K antagonists. Based on indication, the global anticoagulants market has been categorized into deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), atrial fibrillation & heart attack, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market has been divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Geographically, the global anticoagulants market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been divided into major countries/sub-regions. A global overview has been provided, and North America has been analyzed in depth at country as well as product, Indication, and end-user segment levels. North America includes the U.S. and Canada. Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa have been briefly profiled at country level. Countries/sub-regions in these regions include the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, GCC Countries, and South Africa. The competition matrix section included in the report is likely to assist existing players to increase market shares and new companies to establish presence in the global anticoagulants market. The report also profiles major players in the global market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments.

Key players operating in the global anticoagulants market include Bayer Healthcare, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Sanofi.

