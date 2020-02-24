Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts, Analysis and Overview upto 2026

Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market – Snapshot

Anticoagulant reversal drugs are required to reverse the effect of anticoagulation in certain situations such as unplanned surgery, overdose of anticoagulant therapy, and uncontrolled bleeding.

The global anticoagulant reversal drugs market is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of the market can be attributed to rise in prevalence of atrial fibrillation, increase in prevalence of intracranial hemorrhages and gastrointestinal hemorrhages, new technology add-on status (NTAP) offered to certain specific drugs, focus on the development of specific drugs for the reversal of the action of anticoagulants, strong pipeline of drugs, unmet clinical needs due to lack of specific drugs for anticoagulant reversal, and significant opportunities in the emerging markets. However, the risk associated with the reversal of anticoagulation and challenges in the development of anticoagulant reversal drugs including stringent clinical trial regulations are expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

In terms of product, the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market has been segmented into prothrombin complex concentrates, vitamin K, protamine, tranexamic acid, idarucizumab, AndeXXa, and others. AndeXXa is considered to be a blockbuster drug. Approval of the drug by the U.S. FDA in 2018 and mode of action to reverse factor Xa inhibitors boost the growth of the segment. Moreover, it is the only available approved drug for the reversal of factor Xa inhibitors. Significant rise in the number of hospital admissions due to factor Xa inhibitors and high cost of AndeXXa (wholesale price is around US$ 27,500) are projected to drive the AndeXXa segment during the forecast period. Furthermore, AndeXXa has significant potential to address factor Xa inhibitors bleeding, which is one of the major causes of hospital admissions and death in developed countries. Favorable reimbursement for this drug and new-technology add-on payment (NTAP) offered contributed to the growth of the segment.

In terms of distribution channel, the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market has been classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the global market in 2017 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in focus of market players to meet high demand in hospitals and to avoid stocking of drugs with the retailers. Moreover, these drugs are used in emergency procedures, hence are most commonly available in hospital pharmacies.

In terms of region, the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe, cumulatively, accounted for over 77% share of the global market in 2017. North America was the dominant market in 2017 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The market in the region is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in product approvals, focus of major players on research and development, well-established health care infrastructure, and approval of AndeXXa. Europe is likely to be the next dominant market. Ongoing clinical trials on AndeXXa and anticipated launch in mid-2019 is anticipated to drive the market in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to be driven by rise in patient pool owing to increase in geriatric population and focus on enhancing health care facilities.

Key companies operating in the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market include Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, CSL Limited, Octapharma AG, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Perosphere Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

