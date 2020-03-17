Antibodies Market Significant Profits Estimated to be Generated by 2026

“ncreasing adoption of therapeutic antibodies along with elevated rate of product approval in developing countries is propelling the growth of the global antibodies market. The market had surpassed US$ XX Bn in 2016. Additionally, approval of monoclonal antibody products, combined with drug conjugates, antibody fragments, and therapeutic antibodies in key markets of Europe, Japan and the U.S. have boosted the growth of the market as well as inexpensive biosimilar antibody therapeutics available in the market is another driving factor for the market.

However, failure of investigational drugs in late stages of improvement and side effects associated with antibody treatment can be key factors to pose challenge to widespread adoption. Antibodies administration has been linked with acute anaphylaxis and serum sickness, restraining the growth of the market. The global antibodies market is anticipated to expand at CAGR over the forecast period, witnessing to surpass US$ XX Bn in terms of revenue 2026.

Segmental Analysis of Antibodies Market

Monoclonal antibodies segment, by drug type had robust demand in 2016 and secured above 93% market share in terms of revenue. This segment had generated nearly US$ 100 Bn. Antibody drugs complexes and polyclonal antibodies are likely to exhibit minority market share.

Hospitals are likely to remain the largest end-user in the market and accounted for more than 85% market share in terms of revenues in 2016. The hospital end-user segment had exhibited y-o-y growth rate of nearly 13% and surpassed XX Bn in revenues.

The global antibodies market has been segmented on the basis of disease indication into autoimmune disorders, CNS disorders, cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Cancer was the most leading indication segment, which had accounted for nearly 55% market share in terms of revenues in 2016. In revenues, cardiovascular disease segment was the smallest segment in the antibodies market and had witnessed the lowest growth rate amongst other indication segments.

U.S. to Hold Majority Share of North America Antibodies Market

North America was the largest market for antibodies and had accounted for nearly two-fourth of the revenue share of the global antibodies market in 2016. Therapeutics antibody products are likely to witness submission of biologics licence application (BLA) in the U.S., whereas in Biologics and Genetic Therapies Directorate (BGTD) oversees the biological product’s approval. The U.S. is likely to hold majority share of the North America antibodies market in terms of revenues with highest growth rate than Canada.

Additionally, APEJ and Western Europe are likely to be the other top antibodies markets. While markets in Germany, France and the U.K. are likely to continue their top position in Western Europe, in APEJ, demand for antibodies is likely to remain largely concentrated in India, ASEAN and China.

Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG will continue their position as top 3 players in the global antibodies market. In revenues, these three players collectively generate nearly 56% market share. Remicade (J&J), Avastin (Roche), Herceptin, and Humira (AbbVie) are successful drugs in the market. Novartis, Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Merck & Co are some other leading players operating in the global antibodies market. Strengthening collaboration with distribution partners and achieving product approval from FDA and EU are key strategy for prominent players in the market.”

