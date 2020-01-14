Antiblock Additive Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2024

Polyolefin and other plastic films tend to adhere together due to the Van Der Waal force or due to presence of lower molecular species known as Oligomers, which often makes it difficult to separate layers. Antiblock additive can be added to plastics to prevent undesired adhesion and thus lower the blocking force between film layers during unwinding. This makes the whole process easy during the time of production as well as during the later usage of the product. Packaging is one of the important applications of antiblock additive. It is used in various end-use industries such as food and pharmaceuticals.

The global antiblock additive market can be segmented based on application, polymer type, product type, and region. In terms of application, the antiblock additive market can be divided into packaging (food, pharmaceutical, and others) and non-packaging (medical, agriculture, and others. Food and agriculture are expected to be lucrative application segments of the antiblock additive market. In terms of type of polymer, the antiblock additive market can be segregated into LDPE, LLDPE, PVC, BOPP, and HDPE. The LLDPE segment is anticipated to dominate the global antiblock additive market owing to the low cost, high tensile strength, and ease of use in various applications. Based on product type, the antiblock additive market can be classified into organic and inorganic antiblock additive type. The inorganic antiblock additive segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, as it is cost effective and easily available, unlike organic antiblock additives.

The global antiblock additive market is estimated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for these additive in food packaging due to the rising consumer awareness about ready-to-eat packaged food. Growth in disposable income of people along with high spending power has also boosted the demand for packaged food. Expansion in agriculture and pharmaceutical industries is also projected to propel the demand for antiblock additives during the forecast period. However, high dosage levels of antiblock additive affects the optical properties of plastic films. As a result, manufacturers are shifting their focus toward newer alternatives, which deliver optimum clarity and high resistance to blocking.

Based on region, the antiblock additive market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global antiblock additive market, followed by North America and Europe, during the forecast period. Rise in demand for antiblock additive in the agriculture industry in Asia Pacific is expected to boost the overall market during the forecast period. Furthermore, government initiatives to increase crop output are anticipated to boost the demand for food packaging during the forecast period. Growth in pharmaceutical and medical industries in North America and Europe is estimated to augment the overall market for antiblock additive in these regions. The antiblock additive market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is projected to expand substantially during the next few years.

Companies are adopting aggressive marketing tactics to expand their market share. They are also shifting their production facilities to emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America due to the easy availability of land, cheap labor, and governmental subsidies in these regions. Key players operating in antiblock additive market are Ampacet Corporation, Astra Polymers, Imerys S.A., Specialty Minerals Inc., Honeywell International Inc., W.R. Grace & Co., and Fine Organics.

