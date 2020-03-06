Antibiotics Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2025

Antibiotics Market 2019
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Antibiotics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Antibiotics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Antibiotic also called an antibacterial, is a type of antimicrobial drug used in the treatment and prevention of bacterial infections. They may either kill or inhibit the growth of bacteria. A limited number of antibiotics also possess antiprotozoal activity. Antibiotics are not effective against viruses such as the common cold or influenza; drugs which inhibit viruses are termed antiviral drugs or antivirals rather than antibiotics.
More than 15.0% of the deaths, in children below the age of five, are estimated to be due to pneumonia and according to the statistics provided by the WHO about 9.2 million deaths were recorded in 2015. Similar to tuberculosis, the highest prevalence of the disease is identified to be in the South Asian and Sub-Saharan regions. Currently, the required antibiotic treatment is available only to one third of the infected population, thereby increasing the disease burden.
The global Antibiotics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Antibiotics market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Antibiotics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Antibiotics in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Antibiotics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Antibiotics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Pfizer
Janssen Pharmaceuticals
Abbott
GlaxoSmithKline
Sanofi
Novartis
Bayer
Bristol Myers Squibb Company
Eli Lilly and Company
Astellas Pharma
Market size by Product
Cephalosporins
Penicillins
Fluoroquinolones
Macrolides
Carbapenems
Aminoglycosides
Sulfonamides
Other
Market size by End User
Hospital
Clinics
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Antibiotics Manufacturers
Antibiotics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Antibiotics Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
