Anti-static Foam Market: Key Players | Quality Foam Packaging, Inc. Protectivefoampackaging Carpenter Co.

Anti-static Foam Market: Overview

Antistatic foam is likely to gain traction in the upcoming years due to the development in various end-use industries which include electrical & electronics industry. Antistatic foam is the polyurethane foam that is chemically doped with the antistatic agent and colored with pink dye for the sublimation process. The global market of antistatic foam is expected to grow due to its wide applications in various end use industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, building & construction etc. Foam colored in pink dye has shorter shelf life and are only used as single foam while foam in black color can be used multiple times.

Apart from shielding against the static currents, antistatic foam are useful in protection from vibrations, physical impacts, and scratching. Antistatic foam can be used as the packaging of various electronic equipment’s irrespective of its shape. Antistatic foam are is specially designed to protect electronics from shock and static electricity. The overall outlook of the global antistatic foam is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Anti-static Foam Market: Dynamics

The global antistatic foam market is expected to grow on the backdrop of the growth of the electronics industry, globally. Availability of different categories of antistatic foam fulfilling differential packaging needs of electronic equipment is generating the demand of the global antistatic foam. Anti-static foam has higher dimensional stability than the other packaging alternatives for electronics equipment packaging thus, contributing as another key factor driving the market of global antistatic foam market. Use of antistatic packaging foam is idle for packaging of electronics part & equipment as foam can be cut in any shape to perfectly sync with the shape of electronics equipment for enhancing overall stability of the product during the forecast period. Despite the positive factors, there are certain factors which hinder the growth of the global antistatic foam market. Increased use of shielding bags for packaging of electronics items is reducing the per consumption unit of the antistatic foam hence reducing the packaging cost and thus limiting the growth of antistatic foam market. The use of antistatic foam for offering customized and efficient packaging solutions for the electronic items can open the new path of opportunities of global antistatic foam market.

Anti-static Foam Market: Segmentation

The global antistatic foam market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of material type, the global antistatic foam market has been segmented as:

PE HDPE LDPE

PVC

Others

On the basis of thickness, the global antistatic foam has been segmented as:

10 mm- 30 mm

31 mm -60 mm

61 mm- 100 mm

Above 100 mm

On the basis of end use, the global antistatic foam market has been segmented as:

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Industrial Goods

Others

Anti-static Foam Market: Key Players

Few of the leading players operating in the global antistatic Foam market are –

Quality Foam Packaging, Inc.

Protectivefoampackaging

Carpenter Co.

The Foam Factory.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle east & Africa

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

