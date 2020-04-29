Anti-Slip Coatings Market Analysis, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Leading Key Players Review, Demand and Upcoming Trend by Forecast to 2023

Anti-Slip Coatings Market Segmentation

The global anti-slip coatings market has been segmented on the basis of type, epoxy resin, application, end-use industry, and region.

By type, the global anti-slip coatings market has been bifurcated into water-based and solvent-based.

On the basis of epoxy resin, the global anti-slip coatings market has been classified into polyurAnti-Slip Coatings resin, polyaspartic, acrylic, and others.

Based on application, the global anti-slip coatings market has been categorized into construction flooring, marine, and others. The construction flooring segment is further divided into industrial building, residential building, and commercial building.

By end-use industry, the global anti-slip coatings market has been segmented into healthcare

construction, sports, and others.

The global anti-slip coatings market has been studied across five major regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Analysis

Hempel A/S (Denmark), Amstep Products (US), 3M (US), Randolph Products (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Axalta Coating Systems (US), No Skidding Products Inc. (Canada), Paramelt (The Netherlands), RPM International Inc. (US), Tesoplas (UK), No Skidding Products Inc. (Canada), Anti-Slip Anywhere (Canada), and Safemate Anti-Slip SkidProof Ltd (Melbourne) are some of the key players operating in the global anti-slip coatings market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific market witnessed the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing construction activities in the region. Growing urbanization and industrialization is projected to propel the regional market growth. In addition to this, growing safety regulations in workplace and medical sectors is further anticipated to favor the regional market growth. China is the major contributor in the region followed by India, Japan, and South Korea owing to growing residential complexes in the region.

Overview:

Growing incidences of slip and falls is a major concern in commercial and residential buildings. Anti-slip coatings create safe environment for employees. In addition to adequate slip resistance of floors, it also offers glossy surfaces and are available in different colors. It reduces accidents caused on high slippery surfaces such as stairs, rails, manufacturing sites. They also help in easy cleaning of floors. Superior quality anti-slip coatings are scratch resistant and have longer shelf-life.

Based on type, the global anti-slip coatings market has been classified into water-based and solvent-based. The solvent-based segment dominated the market in 2017 owing to its aesthetic appeal, durability, and safe coatings to protect from falls in slippery surfaces. They are widely used on construction flooring. The water-based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the coming year owing to its eco-friendly nature, low-cost and maximum bondability.

By epoxy resin, the global anti-slip coatings market has been categorized into polyurAnti-Slip Coatings resin, polyaspartic, acrylic, and others. The polyurAnti-Slip Coatings resin is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment during the forecast period owing to high flexibility, excellent wear and tear strength, good adhesion, and high solvent resistance. It becomes irreversibly hard after curing and thus is largely used in industrial flooring as they offer a hard and slip resistant surface to walk.

On the basis of application, the global anti-slip coatings market has been divided into flooring, marine, and others. The flooring segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR during the review period owing to growing demand for the product in industrial, commercial, and residential buildings. These coatings are used to avoid any accident or injury caused by slipping, falling, or tripping.

Based on end-use indsutry, the global anti-slip coatings market has been segmented into healthcare construction, sports, and others. The construction industry held for the largest market share in 2017 and is anticipated to register a significant CAGR during the assessment period owing to growing safety awareness in industries and residential buildings.

