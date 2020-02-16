Anti-Pollution Skin Care Market 2018-2028: Current Industry Share & Year-Over-Year Growth

Anti-Pollution Skin Care Market Outlook

Over the past few years, pollution has been the foremost concern worldwide. The impact of pollution is seen more in big cities and people are worried about its harmful effects on the skin. Hence, the demand for anti-pollution skin care products is increasing gradually. According to WHO, air-pollution severe impacts not only one’s health but also the skin. As fine dust levels have significantly soared in recent years, anti-pollution skin care products have become essential in various households globally. Anti-pollution skin care has been significantly gaining popularity among consumers due to the benefits associated with it. Thus, owing to the increasing consumer demand for anti-pollution skin care products, various personal care manufacturers are gaining traction in the market. With rising pollution levels, there is a vast potential for various companies offering anti-pollution skin care that can help protect and cleanse the skin. Moreover, companies involved in anti-pollution skin care are also adopting multiple marketing tools to appeal to customers who want to minimize exposure to unhealthy air.

Reasons for Covering the Anti-Pollution Skin Care Market Title

Growing consumer awareness and concern regarding impacts of pollution on health, the rise in demand for personal care products, and rapidly increasing pollution due to expanding urbanization and industrialization worldwide are the factors influencing the growth of the anti-pollution skin care market in the near future. Anti-pollution skin care has become a significant trend in the beauty industry with an increasing portfolio of natural ingredients. Thus, companies in the anti-pollution skin care see a huge opportunity for natural brands in this emerging anti-pollution skin care category in the market. Additionally, expanding the presence of prominent players in the developing markets along with well-established distribution network. Also, the rise in adoption of an online sales channel for selling FMCG products such as anti-pollution skin care products to eliminate overall operational cost has led to an upsurge in the B2C business in the consumer goods industry is also fueling the growth of the anti-pollution skin care market during the forecast period.

Global Anti-Pollution Skin Care: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global anti-pollution skin care market has been segmented as –

Face Masks

Cleansers

Moisturizers

Creams

Others

On the basis of nature, the global anti-pollution skin care market has been segmented as –

Conventional

Natural/Organic

On the basis of sales channel, the global anti-pollution skin care market has been segmented as –

Store-Based Retailing Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Beauty Stores Independent Stores Others

Online Retailer

Global Anti-Pollution Skin Care Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global anti-pollution skin care market are Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido Company, Amway, Unilever PLC, Avon Products Inc., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., L’Oréal S.A., Kao Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble Co., Avon Products, Inc., and others.

Cosmetic brands are developing anti-pollution skin care products such as creams, masks, and face washes that protect the skin against pollution damage. This is one of the leading factors driving the growth of the global anti-pollution skin care market. Moreover, frequent launches of new anti-pollution skin care products by prominent players in developing countries to target millennials who want to protect their skin from harmful environmental factors are also driving the market. For instance, in 2016, of all new skin care products with anti-pollution claims launched globally, 38% of them were introduced in the Asia Pacific region.

Opportunities for Global Anti-Pollution Skin Care Market Participants

Countries in the Asia Pacific region such as China, India, and Pakistan are the most polluted countries in the world. According to WHO, outdoor air pollution has grown 8% worldwide over the last five years, exposing billions of people globally to dangerous air. Though all regions are affected by air-pollution worldwide, fast-growing cities in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East are the most impacted. This increasing pollution is creating opportunities for the anti-pollution skin care market over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing demand for clean label products, the rise in opportunity for green brands in the anti-pollution skin care category as well as the expanding demand for anti-pollution ingredients such as plant extracts and antioxidant complexes are the primary factors accelerating the growth of the anti-pollution skin care market.