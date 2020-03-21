Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Outlooks, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2017-2023

Summary

Anti-obesity Drugs Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts: 2017–2023

Overview: Globally, obesity has nearly tripled since 1975. In 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults, who were 18 years and older were overweight. Of these over 650 million were obese. An obese individual is at a higher risk of developing chronic diseases such as breast cancer, endometrial cancer, colon cancer, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and musculoskeletal disorders.

Anti-obesity drugs help in reducing body mass either by dipping the hunger or increasing the consumption of calories. The increasing prevalence of obesity globally is a major factor driving the market. It is principally because of wrong eating habits and swiftly varying regime of people. The increasing ingestion of unhealthy food along with the lack of exercises is intensifying the incidence rate of obesity globally.

Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Contain the Top Key manufacturers of Anti-Obesity Drugs are F. Hoffmann La Roche, GlaxoSmith Kline, Orexigen Therapeutics, Vivus Therapeutics, and Eisai Co, Ltd. are the key players in the market. Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck & Co, Nova Nordisk, Pfizer, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Zafgan, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals are the other prominent vendors.

Basic activities like reducing the intake of unhealthy diet and inculcating workout are not highly effective, and the medical devices like intragastric balloon and bariatric surgery are highly expensive and has high complications. This shows that there is a wide gap for the treatment of obesity. This unmet need is driving the market for anti-obesity drugs market.

Ill effects, such as the risk of mental illness, suicidal symptoms, stroke, are natively impacting the anti-obesity drugs market. Many drugs that were approved previously were withdrawn because of their side effects. Due to these factors healthcare specialists have an undesirable insight and do not recommend them to their clients.

The Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period 2017–2023. The market is analyzed based on three segments, namely top FDA approved drugs, types of anti-obesity drugs, and regions.

The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the leading region for the anti-obesity drugs market growth followed by Europe. Asia Pacific and RoW are set to be the emerging regions. India and China are set to be the most attractive destinations due to the large untapped market.

The top FDA approved anti-obesity drugs are Xenical, Saxenda, Contrave, Belviq, and Qsymia. Xenical was the largest selling drug in the market until 2012, but saw a dip in its revenue over the years. However, recently approved Saxenda by Novo Nordisk is gaining large interest among obese people and is growing at a fast growth rate.

Novo Nordisk, an innovator of drugs in the obesity market, launched Saxenda in all the major markets with a higher dose of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, liraglutide, which was first launched for type 2 diabetes as Victoza. Dual therapy for obesity and type 2 diabetes is the latest trend in the market. Therefore, big pharmaceutical companies, such as AstraZeneca, J&J, and Sanofi, are adopting low-risk strategy of using diabetes drugs to treat the obesity related problem. This helps the diabetes market players to enter the obesity market. J&J is intended to enter the market for prescription anti-oobesity drugs without further investing in the development of novel molecules.

The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of anti-obesity drugs during the forecast period and the various regions. With that, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, and investments, along with the details of the commercial drugs available in the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding business in this market.

Some Points Covers Of Table Of Content :

1 Industry Outlook 9

1.1 Industry Overview 9

1.2 Industry Trends 9

2 Report Outline 10

2.1 Report Scope 10

2.2 Report Summary 10

2.3 Research Methodology 11

2.4 Report Assumptions 12

3 Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Snapshot 12

3.1 Market Definition – Infoholic Research 12

3.2 Total Addressable Market 12

3.3 Segmented Addressable Market 13

3.4 Related Markets 14

3.4.1 Diabetes Drugs 14

3.4.2 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients 15

3.4.3 Intragastric Balloon 15

3.4.4 Oncology (Cancer) Drugs 16

4 Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Outlook 16

4.1 Overview 16

4.2 Market Segmentation 17

4.3 Porter 5(Five) Forces 18

4.4 PEST Analysis 19

5 Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Characteristics 20

5.1 Market Evolution 20

5.2 Market Dynamics 21

5.2.1 Drivers 22

5.2.1.1 High prevalence of obesity 22

5.2.1.2 Unhealthy lifestyle 22

5.2.1.3 Chronic nature of obesity 23

5.2.2 Opportunities 23

5.2.2.1 Growing awareness of fitness 23

5.2.2.2 Large untapped market 23

5.2.3 Restraints 23

5.2.3.1 Side effects related to anti-obesity drugs 23

5.2.3.2 Availability of alternative treatment options 24

5.3 DRO – Impact Analysis 24

5.4 Key Stakeholders 25

…..

