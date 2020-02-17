GlobalData’s clinical trial report, “Anti-Neutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody-Associated Vasculitis (ANCA Vasculitis) Global Clinical Trials Review, H2, 2018” provides an overview of Anti-Neutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody-Associated Vasculitis (ANCA Vasculitis) clinical trials scenario. This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Anti-Neutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody-Associated Vasculitis (ANCA Vasculitis). Report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type. Report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials). GlobalData Clinical Trial Reports are generated using GlobalData’s proprietary database — Pharma eTrack Clinical trials database. Clinical trials are collated from 80+ different clinical trial registries, conferences, journals, news etc across the globe. Clinical trials database undergoes periodic update by dynamic process.

The report enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Key Players:

· F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

· GlaxoSmithKline Plc

· ChemoCentryx Inc

· Teijin Ltd

· Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

· Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd

· InflaRx NV

· Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

· Biogen Inc

· Arthritis Research UK

Scope:

– The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape

— Report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status

— The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company

— The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment

— The Report provides enrollment trends for the past five years

— Report provides latest news for the past three months

Key Points from TOC:

List of Tables 3

List of Figures 4

Report Guidance 5

GlobalData Clinical Trials Report Coverage 6

Clinical Trials by Region 7

Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country 8

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific 11

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe 12

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America 13

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America 14

Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Anti-Neutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody-Associated Vasculitis (ANCA Vasculitis) to Immunology Clinical Trials 15

Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries 17

Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status 19

Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Anti-Neutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody-Associated Vasculitis (ANCA Vasculitis) to Immunology Clinical Trials 21

Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries 23

Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status 24

Clinical Trials by Phase 26

In Progress Trials by Phase 27

Clinical Trials by Trial Status 28

Clinical Trials by End Point Status 30

Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time 31

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type 32

Prominent Sponsors 33

Top Companies Participating in Anti-Neutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody-Associated Vasculitis (ANCA Vasculitis) Therapeutics Clinical Trials 35

Prominent Drugs 37

Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots 39

Appendix 122

Abbreviations 122

Definitions 122

Research Methodology 123

Secondary Research 123

About GlobalData 123

Contact Us 124

Source 124

