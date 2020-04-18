Anti-Neoplastic Pharmaceutical Agents Market Industry Size, Segments Overview, Business Outlook by 2026 | GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents are the drugs which prevent or inhibit the maturation and proliferation of neoplasms and thus helps in the management of cancer. These agents are also known as cytotoxic agents. Anti-neoplastic agents do not get stabilized in one part of the body, however they travel through body and help in destruction of cancerous cells. Anti-Neoplastic pharmaceutical agents are used in combination with surgery, immunotherapy, radiotherapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy for many solid tumors, especially metastatic. The risk related to cancer increases with age and it is now becoming more prevalent across the globe due to rapidly changing lifestyle of people. Thus, growing demand for anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents has captured the attention of pharmaceutical companies to enter into anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents market and develop more efficient drugs against several cancer conditions.

Increasing prevalence of cancer cases, technological advancements, increasing funding from government bodies, and favorable reimbursement policies are the major factors driving the growth of global anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents market. However, factors such as lack of awareness about cancer condition in developing regions and technical complexities associated with the existing diagnostic tests would hinder the growth of anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents market.

The global anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents market is segmented based on type of cancer, anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents, and regional presence.

Segmentation by type of cancer,

Breast Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Lung Cancer

Leukemia

Other Cancer Types (Anal Cancer, Bone Marrow Cancer, Colon Cancer, Eye Cancer, Osteo Sarcoma, Wilms Tumour, Larynx Cancer, Testicular Cancer and Rectal Cancer)

Segmentation by type of anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents,

Alkylating Agents

Antimetabolites

Antitumor Antibiotics Natural Products Plant Products

Microorganism Products

Hormones and Antagonists

On the basis of regional presence, global anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Geographically, North America followed by Europe dominates the global anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents owing high prevalence of cancer cases and increasing demand of drugs for cancer treatment. However, APAC is expected to show high growth rate over the forecasted period due to increase in awareness about cancer condition and its side effects.

Anti-Neoplastic Pharmaceutical Agents Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in manufacturing of anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Gilead, Accord Healthcare, and many others.