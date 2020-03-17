Anti-money Laundering Software Market – Trends and Forecasts (2019 to 2025)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 101 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Anti-money laundering software is software used in the finance and legal industries to meet the legal requirements for financial institutions and other regulated entities to prevent or report money laundering activities. There are four basic types of software that address anti-money laundering: transaction monitoring systems, currency transaction reporting (CTR) systems, customer identity management systems and compliance management software.

AML software allows financial institutions and other enterprises to detect suspicious transactions and analyze customer data. Its ability to provide real-time alerts and tools to report suspicious events to maximize security and operational efficiency will foster its adoption during the forecast period.

An important growth driver for this market is the increasing regulatory compliance requirements, which compels financial institutions to adopt AML software. The growing utilization of predictive analytics to reduce false results and to decrease the compliance cost of AML software is a trend that will impel market growth until the end of 2024. Europe to be the largest market for AML software during the forecast period. Though the Europe accounts for the largest market share, the APAC region is envisaged to witness the fastest growth during the predicted period. United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Anti-money Laundering Software. Factors such as the rising adoption of stringent AML regulations, increasing regulatory compliance, and the growing adoption of these solutions in emerging economies like China, Mid-east and India will propel the prospects for market growth in APAC during the estimated period.

USA, Canada, Germany, China and Ireland are now the key developers of AML software. Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, Tonbeller, Banker’s Toolbox, Nice Actimizem, CSandS, Ascent Technology Consultingm, Cellent Finance Solutions, Verafin and EastNets are the key suppliers in the global AML software market. Top 10 took up about 2/3 of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up about than 50% of the Chinese market. Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, which have leading technology and market position, are key suppliers around the world.

In 2018, the global Anti-money Laundering Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Anti-money Laundering Software volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anti-money Laundering Software market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions:

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Top manufacturers/players:

Market by Product Type:

Transaction Monitoring

CTR

Customer Identity Management

Compliance Management

Others

Market by Application:

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Anti-money Laundering Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Anti-money Laundering Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

