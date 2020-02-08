Anti-Money Laundering Software Market 2017-2026 : Global Industry Analysis By Key Players

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Anti-Money Laundering Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market- Overview

The rise in financial frauds across the globe is resulting in the increasing demand for the software that can help in preventing the fraud related activities. The anti-money laundering software market is likely to witness high growth in the near future as it provides several benefits to the financial services industry. Hence, anti-money laundering software providers are focusing on improving software by integrating various advanced features that can help in minimizing the risk of money laundering.

Interpret a Competitive Analysis with Sample Report : https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1513136

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market- Research Methodology

The global anti-money laundering software market report offers key insights on the market based on top-down and bottom-up approach. The report provides a forecast on the global revenue, segments and key regions in the market. The report comprises market dynamics such as market driving factors, market trends, key opportunities in the market, and challenges in the global anti-money laundering software market. the primary and secondary research was also done in order to identify a current scenario in the market and opportunities in the global anti-money laundering software market. As the part of the primary research, expert interviews were conducted to get a clear picture of the market. While analyzing annual and financial reports formed the part of the secondary research.

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the leading companies in the global anti-money laundering software market such as Fiserv, Inc., Accenture Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Opentext, Oracle Corp, Experian, FICO TONBELLER, EastNets, Ascent Technology Consulting, Trulioo., ACI Worldwide, Inc., BAE Systems, NICE, Verafin Inc., Siron, and NameScan, a member of the Neurocom group.

Table of Content

1. Global Economic Outlook

2. Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market – Executive Summary

3. Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Taxonomy

3.1.2. Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Definition

3.2. Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.2.1. Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Y-o-Y Growth

3.3. Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Dynamics

3.4. Value Chain

3.5. Consumer Survey

3.6. Anti-money Laundering Technology Stack

3.7 Key Developments

3.8 Scenario Forecast

3.9 Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.10. List of Anti-money software Vendors

Make an Enquiry of this report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1513136

4. Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Analysis and Forecast 2012-2026

4.1. Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size and Forecast By Product Type, 2012-2026

4.1.1. Transaction Monitoring Systems Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.2. Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Systems Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.2.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.2.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.3. Customer Identity Management Systems Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.3.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.3.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

Contact Us:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-CANADA)

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger @ http://bit.ly/2VIymJL