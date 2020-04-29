Anti-Microbial Coating for Medical Devices Market Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Globally in Coming Years

The global anti-microbial coating for medical devices market is growing, due to increasing number of hospitals and surgical centers, increasing number of free trade agreements, and technological advancement, such as nanocomposite coating technology, novel coating technology and parylene technology. The metallic coating segment is expected to dominate the market and non-metallic segment is expected to grow at the faster rate during the forecasted period.

The silver coating is expected to dominate the metallic coating segment of the global market, and anticipated to grow with the fastest rate during the projected period. In addition, the polymer coating segment is expected to dominate the non-metallic coating segment of the market. On the basis of device type, the catheter segment dominates the market; however, the implantable devices segment is expected to grow with the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The massive unexplored market of the anti-microbial coating for medical devices industry in the developing economies is creating abundant growth opportunities for the market. Various medical devices comes in contact with complex bodily fluids, such as blood and urine; these devices need to be sanitized with anti-microbial coating. Antimicrobial coating is used in medical devices to reduce the risk of infection and demolish microorganisms from medical devices. These coatings should be bio-compatible, bio-stable and non-toxic for various medical devices.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global market of anti-microbial coating for medical devices in the coming years, due to increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections, strict regulations on antimicrobial-coated medical devices, increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases, and growing geriatric population.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the market, due to increasing number of hospitals, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing geriatric population in the region. In addition, the Asia-Pacific market of anti-microbial coating for medical devices is growing, due to increasing demand for high quality medical devices, increasing geriatric population, and increasing number of endoscopic surgeries in the emerging countries, such as India and China.

Some of the companies operating in the global anti-microbial coating for medical devices market are Royal DSM, PPG Industries Inc., Sciessent LLC, BASF SE, Biointeractions Ltd., Covalon Technologies Ltd., AST Products Inc., Hydromer Inc., The DOW Chemical Company, and Specialty Coating Systems Inc.

