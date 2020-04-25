Anti-Infective Vaccines Market Value Chain and Forecast 2016-2026

Rapidly spreading infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, malaria, Hepatitis B, HIV/AIDS, influenza and others are becoming major concern to the society and the healthcare professionals as they are majorly contributing to worldwide causes of death and presenting huge burden on healthcare systems. Infectious diseases are treated with category of drugs including antivirals and anti-infective agents along with adjunct therapy of immune system boosters. Anti-infective vaccines are the most powerful health measure taken by the healthcare systems to prevent the rapidly spreading infectious diseases. Infectious diseases being a substantial health threat, numerous companies are trying to innovate novel anti-infective vaccines to combat patient burden on medical managements. Anti-infective vaccines for the prophylaxis of diseases such as influenza (Fluarix, Fluzone, FluMist), hepatitis (Recombivax HB, Havrix, Engerix-B), malaria (RTS,S), polio (IPOL), tuberculosis (BCG) are readily available in market. Anti- infective vaccines for some infectious diseases such as polio and tetanus are given to child after birth under the national immunization programs.

Anti-infective vaccines Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing incidence of infectious diseases, incidence of new emerging diseases, bioterrorism and resistance to existing anti-infective therapies are the major drivers for the growth of global anti-infective vaccines market. Moreover, growing awareness for infectious disease diagnosis, increasing health consciousness, advancements in medical technology, thriving demands for control on infectious diseases are some other factors expected to flourish the growth of global anti-infective vaccines market. However, unavailability of anti-infective vaccines in some underdeveloped regions and high prizes of immunization can be the hurdles in the growth of global anti-infective vaccines market.

Anti-infective vaccines Market: Segmentation

The global anti-infective vaccines market has been segmented on the basis of product type, disease type end users and geography.

Based on product type, the global anti-infective vaccines market is segmented into following:

Live/attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

DNA & recombinant vector Vaccines

Others (subunit, conjugate, toxoid vaccines)

Based on disease type, the global anti-infective vaccines market is segmented into following:

Bacterial diseases Typhoid Vaccines Tuberculosis Vaccines Tetanus & Diphtheria Vaccines Others (anthrax, plague etc.)

Viral Diseases Influenza Vaccines Hepatitis Vaccines Polio Vaccine Others (rabies, zoster etc.)



Based on the distribution channel, the global anti-infective vaccines market is segmentedinto the following:

Hospitals Clinics

Public Hospitals

Private Clinics

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores

e-commerce

Anti-infective vaccines Market: Overview

The global anti-infective vaccines market possesses a high growth potential owing to ongoing researches and studies by government as well as research institutes for the development of prophylactic vaccines for various infectious diseases. Market for viral diseases vaccines is likely to hold major share in global anti-infective vaccines market due to threat of treating the disease. Government vaccination centers end user segment majorly contributes to the global anti-infective vaccines market volume due to strong patient pool towards national immunization programs.

Anti-infective vaccines Market: Regional Wise Outlook

Geographically, the global anti-infective vaccines market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America anti-infective vaccines market is estimated to lead the global anti-infective vaccines market due to existence of highly planned healthcare reimbursement schemes and higher purchasing power for expensive vaccines. Additionally, APAC and MEA anti-infective vaccines market are expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period because of rising national healthcare expenditure and urge to prevent the spread of infectious diseases

Anti-infective vaccines Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the global anti-infective vaccines market are Barr Labs, Inc., Emergent BioDefense Operations Lansing Inc., Organon Teknika Corp LLC, Sanofi Pasteur, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals, Merck & Co, Inc., CSL Limited, MedImmune LLC, ID Biomedical Corp., Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics Limited, Protein Sciences Corporation, Intercell Biomedical, Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Inc., MassBiologics, Berna Biotech, Ltd. and others. Numerous companies such as GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., VaxGen etc. are engaged in the development of HIV vaccines which are expected to launch in near future.