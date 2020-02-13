Anti-infective Drugs Market to Become Worth US$ 153.3 Bn by 2025

Anti-infective Drugs Market: Snapshot

The global anti-infective drugs market is driven by increase in prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe. The global market was valued at US$ 106.5 Bn in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2025 to reach US$ 153.3 Bn by 2025. Growth of the market is attributed to increase in digitization of dental practices, high health care IT budgets, and rise in demand for chair time optimization in developed markets.

Anti-infective drugs are used for the purpose of killing and/or suppressing the infection causing organisms from invading the host organism by means of replication or releasing variety of toxins in the host. Such infection causing micro-organisms include viruses, bacteria, fungi, viroids, and macro parasites. Infections thus caused can be classified depending on the type of organism causing infection and the symptoms and medical signs shown by host. High prevalence and incidence rates of infectious diseases, especially viral infection, and newer drug introductions have resulted in increase in growth of global anti-infective drugs market. These factors are projected to drive demand for anti-infective drugs in the near future. Moreover, rapidly growing antibacterial resistance and unmet medical needs within antiviral therapy are expected to fuel the growth of the anti-infective drugs market.

Anti-infective Drugs Market: Segmentation

The global anti-infective drugs market has been segmented based on type, indication, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the global market has been categorized into anti-bacterial drugs, anti-fungal drugs, and anti-viral drugs. The anti-viral drugs segment accounted for significant share of the global market in terms of revenue in 2016. The segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. It is likely to gain market share by the end of 2025. This is attributed to increase in prevalence of viral infection, especially HIV infection, hepatitis virus infection, and others.

In terms of indication, the global anti-infective drugs market has been classified into pneumonia, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), sepsis, tuberculosis, dermatophytosis, aspergillosis, candidiasis, hepatitis virus infection, HIV infection, respiratory virus infection, and others. The HIV infection segment dominated the global market and the trend is likely to continue by the end of 2025 with marginal increase in market share. The HIV infection segment is projected to dominate the global anti-infective drugs market as these drugs are administered to patients for the lifetime and new and effective treatments are being introduced. Based on distribution channel, the global market has been divided into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.

