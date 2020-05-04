Anti-Drone Market Size by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Amid a significant pool of big and small players, the global anti-drone market is characteristic of a highly dynamic and competitive vendor landscape, states a new market study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Savvy players are focused on innovation to surge ahead in this competitive yet opportunity-laden market, says the study. In this scenario, as startups enter the fray with their bandwagon of innovative ideas, competition is likely to escalate and small players will eat in share of key players.

Some prominent companies operating in the global anti-drone market are DRONESHIELD, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Theiss UAV Solutions LLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Dedrone Detect Inc., Boeing Co., and SAAB A.B.

As per the TMR market study, the global anti-drone market is predicted to attain a value of US$1,204.9 mn by the end of 2025 from a value of US$214.7 mn in 2016. This alludes to a solid 19.9% CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Amongst key end users, government and military hold dominance in the anti-drone market. The military is predicted to display faster growth amongst all end users over the forecast period of 2017-2025. By drone type, neutralizing system segment held the maximum share in 2016. Region-wise, North America is anticipated to display supremacy, amongst all key regions, rising at a CAGR of 21.6% between 2017 and 2025. Asia Pacific is predicted to closely trail North America in terms of growth rate between 2017 and 2025. India and China display substantial demand for anti-drone systems mainly for defense use.

Measures to Combat Border Infiltration for Civilian Safety Boosts Deployment

Across the world, measures to combat security threat posed by unmanned aerial systems (UASs) and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is primarily driving the deployment of anti-drones systems. Defense forces and border security agencies are gearing up to thwart contingencies that could happen due to UAVs or UASs. Anti-drone systems can track, locate, and detect UAVs from a certain distance and act so as to prevent harm to civilian life.

Rapid technological advancements and competition among product manufacturers have led to significant drop in the prices of UAVs and UASs. This, in turn, has increased their adoption among several end users. Apart from extensive use of UAVs for military applications for which they were originally developed, they are increasingly used to cause damage and disturbance to civilian life. This has necessitated the use of anti-drone systems to combat such mishaps especially in war-torn nations such as Syria, Iraq, and African countries.