Anti-decubitus Cushion Market Key Players are e Pride, Vicair BV, Pelican Manufacturing, and ArjoHuntleigh.

Anti-decubitus cushions are made from air filled cells. These cushions use redistributed pressures and offer optimal positioning and comfort at the same time. These anti-decubitus cushions protect the skin from pressure sores and provide remedy to many health problems. Considering its large number of benefits, the anti-decubitus cushion market is likely to expand at a stable growth rate during the forecast period.

At present time, fast lifestyles lead to extreme stress conditions, resulting in a large number of health problems. People are suffering from different chronic diseases such as cancer and paralysis, and these diseases compel them to spend longer time on bed. The bed-ridden conditions can lead to ulcer or bed sore. In these instances, anti-decubitus cushions are extremely beneficial. These cushions are able to redistribute pressure, thus reducing the possibility of bed sore. Anti-decubitus cushions are light weight and can be portable to any distance. These cushions require low maintenance and offer protection against skin sores. The rising incidents of chronic diseases and accidents have led to the increasing demand for anti-decubitus cushions, which in turn is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the anti-decubitus cushions are large in size and this makes it difficult to carry. These cushions are quite expensive and that limits its demand over the forecast period. These factors are restraining the growth prospect of the anti-decubitus cushions market during the forecast period.

Constant improvement in the medical technology has resulted in the advancement of production technologies of anti-decubitus cushions. These cushions are available in different forms such as on wheel chairs. There is a growing production of user-friendly anti-decubitus cushions with the rapid advancement toward production technology. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Moreover, a large number of developed and emerging countries increased their spending on health care expenditure, and this factor is projected to increase the demand for anti-decubitus cushions during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the global anti-decubitus cushion market is segmented into nylon, cotton, and others. The nylon segment held the leading market share and is likely to continue its market dominance during the forecast period. Anti-decubitus cushions made from nylon offer durability and provide greater comfort to the users. Moreover, these nylon cushions are able to exert equal pressure to all body parts, and this increases its applicability to a vast number of users. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the market for anti-decubitus cushions during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is divided into wheelchair, supportive, positioning, and others. The wheelchair segment accounted for a significant market share in the recent years. These anti-decubitus cushions when applied on wheelchairs offer users the flexibility to move around. However, the positioning segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period as this type of cushion is able to provide comfort at difficult positions as well.

Geographically, the market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the leading market share as individuals with higher income share on medical expenditure can afford to purchase these anti-decubitus cushions. Healthcare sector in North America is an attractive investment destination and this sector is growth generating as well. Hence, higher spending on healthcare is expected to boost the demand for anti-decubitus cushion over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to the concentration of high-income emerging economies in the region such as China, India, and South Korea.

Key players operating in the global anti-decubitus cushion market include Pride, Vicair BV, Pelican Manufacturing, and ArjoHuntleigh.a