ANTI-COUNTERFEITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”

Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies Market 2018

This report focuses on the global Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

Anti-counterfeiting is the process of assigning secure packaging to the product in order to minimize counterfeiting or infringement. The purpose of anti-counterfeiting packaging is to prevent imitation and confirms safety of the goods.

Amid increasingly stringent security regulations and an alarmingly high number of fake products on the market, anti-counterfeiting technologies are the latest trend to take the packaging industry by storm.

Currently, the industry concentration of Anti-counterfeit Packaging is relatively low. Major manufacturers of anti-counterfeiting packaging product are mainly in US, Europe, Japan and China.

In 2017, the global Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies market size was 51800 million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.7% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Avery Dennison

Sun Chemical

Zebra Technologies

DNP

NHK SPRING

Flint Group

Toppan

3M

Essentra

dupont

KURZ

OpSec Security

Lipeng

Shiner

Taibao

Invengo

De La Rue

Schreiner ProSecure

CFC

UPM Raflatac

Techsun

impinj

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Authentication Technology

Track and Trace Technology

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverage

Electronics & Appliances

Clothing & Ornament

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Authentication Technology

1.4.3 Track and Trace Technology

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Food & Beverage

1.5.3 Electronics & Appliances

1.5.4 Clothing & Ornament

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies Market Size

2.2 Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

