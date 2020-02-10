ANTI-COUNTERFEITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies Market 2018
This report focuses on the global Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
Anti-counterfeiting is the process of assigning secure packaging to the product in order to minimize counterfeiting or infringement. The purpose of anti-counterfeiting packaging is to prevent imitation and confirms safety of the goods.
Amid increasingly stringent security regulations and an alarmingly high number of fake products on the market, anti-counterfeiting technologies are the latest trend to take the packaging industry by storm.
Currently, the industry concentration of Anti-counterfeit Packaging is relatively low. Major manufacturers of anti-counterfeiting packaging product are mainly in US, Europe, Japan and China.
In 2017, the global Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies market size was 51800 million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.7% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Avery Dennison
Sun Chemical
Zebra Technologies
DNP
NHK SPRING
Flint Group
Toppan
3M
Essentra
dupont
KURZ
OpSec Security
Lipeng
Shiner
Taibao
Invengo
De La Rue
Schreiner ProSecure
CFC
UPM Raflatac
Techsun
impinj
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Authentication Technology
Track and Trace Technology
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Food & Beverage
Electronics & Appliances
Clothing & Ornament
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
