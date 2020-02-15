ANTI-COUNTERFEITING & PRODUCT SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report studies the global market size of Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies include

Advanced Track & Trace

Alien Technology

Alp Vision

Applied DNA Sciences

ATL Security Label Systems

Atlantic Zeiser

Authentix

Datamax-O’Nei

DSS

Dupont Authentication Systems

Edaps Overseas

EM Microelectronic

FNMT – RCM

Giesecke & Devrient (G&D)

IAI

Impinj

InkSure Technologies

Microtag Temed

Morpho

Oberthur Technologies

Prooftag

SICPA Security Solutions

U-NICA Group

WISeKey

Market Size Split by Type

RFID

Holograms

Biometrics

Security print

Softwar

Taggants (Other)

Market Size Split by Application

Tax stamps

Ids, cards & secure docs

Jewelry & luxury goods

Pharmaceuticals

Currency

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

