Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market Future on Recent Innovation 2024 | Authentix (U.K.), Essentra PLC (U.K.), Sicpa(Switzerland), Advanced Track & Trace (France)

Counterfeiting is a prevalent practice in majority of consumer industries. Hence, anti counterfeiting packaging technologies have applications in wide range of industries including food and beverage, entertainment, automotive, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, electronics and apparel among others. Food and beverage industry accounted for majority of the anti-counterfeiting packaging market. However, the pharmaceutical sector is expected to grow fastest among application segment due to high adoption rates of anti-counterfeiting packaging technologies by pharmaceutical industry.

Anti-counterfeiting Packaging Market: Trends and Opportunities

Increasing consumer awareness, new application areas, technological advancements and growing demand for secured packaging are some of the major drivers of this market. In addition, increasing government regulations and emphasis laid on eradicating counterfeit good in emerging and developed economies is set to drive the market. However, high cost involved in implementing anti-counterfeiting packaging technologies and apprehension among the manufacturers about the security features of anti-counterfeiting packaging technology is expected to restrain the growth of this market.

Anti-counterfeiting Packaging Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

North America is the largest market for anti-counterfeiting packaging followed by Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. Anti-counterfeit packaging technology is largely prevalent in developed economies as they face rampant problems from counterfeit products especially in pharmaceutical, food and apparels sector. Asia Pacific is still a niche market and is expected to be the fastest growing market due to rising consumer awareness.

Request Brochure With Detailed [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3262

Highlights of the report: